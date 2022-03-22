Police Shooting Video Released

Family and attorneys react to dashboard camera video of Robert Langley's killing

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for the family of Robert Junior Langley, the 46-year-old black man shot and killed by Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard, responded to dashboard camera video of the pursuit and shooting that led to Langley's death released today calling it both troubling and telling.

Dollard shot and killed Langley in the Pleasant Hill area of Georgetown County on Sunday, February 6, 2022, following a chase which began in Williamsburg County. Dollard was arrested days later and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter. Langley's family is represented by noted Civil Rights attorneys Sen. Gerald Malloy and Bakari Sellers and Horry County Attorney Brana Williams.

Dashboard camera video of the incident can be viewed HERE . (Warning: Graphic Content)

"It's clear from the video that Officer Dollard was out of her depth," said Sellers, an attorney with Strom Law Firm. "She never should have been cleared to wear a badge and carry a gun and Robert Junior Langley paid for it with his life."

"Let's be clear. Officer Dollard pulled the trigger, but the Hemingway Police Department gave her the gun and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy cleared her to use it," Malloy said. "It's a dramatic failure at every level and it's difficult to watch."

"When people watch this video, I hope they realize that this isn't just some statistic. He was a father, a brother, a son and they killed him for nothing," Langley's mother, Roslyn Brockington Langley, said speaking for the family. "They left a hole in our lives and it could happen to anyone."

View original content:

SOURCE Strom Law Firm