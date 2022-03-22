Goli Nutrition Expands Its Philanthropic Goli For Good Efforts Through New Partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli Nutrition Inc. ("Goli Nutrition"), the creator of the world's first-to-market Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy and a pioneering wellness brand, continues to lead the industry with purpose. Today, Goli Nutrition is proud to announce their new partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, the nonprofit NGO that works in developing countries to rebuild natural landscapes destroyed by deforestation, thereby creating jobs, protecting ecosystems, and helping to mitigate climate change.

Eden Reforestation Projects (PRNewswire)

At its core, Goli is a people-focused and mission-driven brand, focused on making health simple and accessible for all. Goli For Good is a company-wide initiative committed to playing a profound role in supporting the health of our planet as well as local communities in need. Through their 1-for-1 grant to Vitamin Angels, Goli Nutrition donates a six-month supply of essential vitamins to children in need with every purchase made on goli.com to help combat malnutrition. Goli Nutrition is building on the Goli For Good initiative and extending its reach through its new partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects. With every purchase made on goli.com moving forward, a tree will be planted on behalf of the customer, with the goal of planting three million trees in 2022 alone.

"Goli Nutrition is a health-focused brand with purpose," said Goli Nutrition Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "Goli for Good represents our commitment to support the health of our planet, as well as deserving people worldwide. Partnering with inspiring non-profit allies like Vitamin Angels and now Eden Reforestation Projects demonstrates who we are, what we hope to achieve and the undeniable power of collaboration."

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501c3 non-profit operating in nine countries. There are currently 229 active project sites focused on forest restoration. Its overarching mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished communities as agents of global forest restoration. The organization works in step with locals to produce, plant, and protect trees, thereby creating jobs to support them in restoring their regional environment and economy long-term. To date, tens of millions of trees have been seeded, planted, and protected; and more than 10,000 employees have been empowered with fair wages.

"We are thrilled to have Goli Nutrition's support in our mission of reforestation and alleviating poverty," said Dr Stephen Fitch, Founder and CEO of Eden Reforestation Projects.

For more information on Goli for Good, please visit www.goli.com/goli-for-good or for more information on any of the Goli Nutrition products, please visit www.goli.com.

To learn more about Eden Reforestation Projects, please visit https://www.edenprojects.org/.

To learn more about Vitamin Angels, please visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About Goli Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! The award-winning products can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Amazon and many more.

To purchase Goli Nutrition products or for more information, please visit goli.com.

About Eden Reforestation Projects

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished communities as agents of global forest restoration. They work with local communities to restore forests on a massive scale, thereby creating jobs, protecting ecosystems and helping mitigate climate change. To lean more, visit edenprojects.org.

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a public health non-profit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

Media Contact: goli@behrmanpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goli Nutrition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goli Nutrition