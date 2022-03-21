Glia Exceeds $1B Valuation as Total Funding Surpasses $150 Million

Investor confidence to fuel accelerated innovation as Glia continues to reinvent customer support in a digital world

NEW YORK and TALLINN, Estonia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), today announced $45M in Series D funding led by New York based-global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners and joined by existing investor Wildcat Capital Management as well as new strategic investors, including RingCentral Ventures™. This latest round of financing brings Glia's total funding to $152M and its valuation to over $1B.

The additional capital will be heavily allocated toward research and development, helping fuel Glia's proven decade-long commitment to ongoing innovation in Digital Customer Service. Glia plans to further invest in advanced AI, analytics, messaging, voice, and video capabilities. The results will improve the daily lives and digital expectations of consumers and customer service employees alike. Additionally, the capital will aid in the acceleration of Glia's geographic footprint in order to deliver the benefits of Digital Customer Service to financial institutions all over the globe.

"The future of customer service is digital, and those that have yet to take steps to modernize their support and engagement strategies are already behind," said Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO at Glia. "We're thrilled by our investors' confidence reflected in the round's valuation, recognizing that we've only scratched the surface of what Glia can accomplish. Our rapid growth and successful relationships with financial services companies of all types demonstrates the urgent need for Digital Customer Service. As we build upon a decade of innovation, this capital will further extend our reach and help even more businesses across the globe reimagine how they connect with customers digitally."

"As enterprises digitize processes and services across the board, digital communication is inevitable, and Glia is leading the way in digitally transforming customer service," said Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We're investing more into the company because of its extraordinary growth and momentum and the enormous size of the market opportunity. Most people haven't yet experienced first-hand the magic and power of Digital Customer Service as consumers, which stems from Glia's proven ability to create seamless, uninterrupted experiences across CoBrowsing, voice, chat, and video. We're excited to once again support Glia as they deepen their investment in R&D and continue to set the standard for Digital Customer Service across the globe."

