Create the Connection: More Highlights Revealed for SCSE2022

TAIPEI, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE) will be launched in both Taipei and Kaohsiung in March as twin events for the first time under the topic of "Digital Transformation Takes Smart Cities to New Heights". The two events will feature smart solutions across various industries including healthcare, transportation, building, education, and sustainability from over 450 exhibitors, including 12 cities' or counties' pavilions with over 1, 500 booths in total. Nearly 60 sessions of professional forums will be held to explore hot topics like metaverse, 5G smart poles, digital transformation of businesses, and the economic transformation of cities.

The SCSE 2022 even marks a milestone in Taiwan's tradeshow industry. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, Taiwan has not been able to include international visitors. Yet, with the rising vaccination rate domestically, Taipei Computer Association, supported by central government, has gained unprecedented approval for special travel bubbles for 100 overseas visitors. Despite the tight restrictions on such visits, it signals the reopening in near future.

Since its first edition in 2014, SCSE has become the largest smart city tradeshow in Asia-Pacific, and even made it to the first year to concurrently host twin events as SCSE@Taipei and SCSE@Kaohsiung. Carrying out the visions of "Tech Island Taiwan", the debut of twin events will showcase the features of local industries and ecosystems in both cities.

Among the 60 insightful forum sessions, SCSE@Taipei will feature the iconic events including mart City Mayors' Summit, Smart Hospital Leadership Summit, World Telecom Smart City Conference, and World System Integration Conference. What 's new for this year will be Taiwan CIO Summit for Healthcare Technology Innovation, exploring the key trend of cross-hospital data exchange in recent years, as well as the Smart City x Metaverse that looks into the smart governance of virtual cities, and how it interacts with the smart cities.

At SCSE@Kaohsiung, the DX-DAY will shed the lights on the urban economic development and regional collaborations through the elite talk among five cities in Southern Taiwan, as well as the case studies of business digital transformation that propel the local economic development.

(PRNewswire)

Please sign up for the exhibition and forums at Smart City Summit & Expo at https://en.smartcity.org.tw

Contact: Shaph Su, +886-2 2577-4249 ext.859, shaph@mail.tca.org.tw

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taipei Computer Association