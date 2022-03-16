New Protiviti Digital Solution Helps Companies Bridge Gap Between Customer Experience and Growth

Customer experience pro Joan Smith leads Protiviti Digital

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched a new offering, Protiviti Digital, to serve clients seeking to execute complex digital and marketing strategies as well as transform customer experiences.

Protiviti Digital continues this work with an added focus on companies' most important constituency: the customer.

Protiviti Digital brings together the firm's work in helping clients improve their customer experience, build more effective customer journeys, and develop deeper connections between revenue-generating parts of the business and other critical functions such as technology, marketing, finance and operations. For nearly 20 years, Protiviti has assisted clients through a range of digital and operational transformations, and the launch of Protiviti Digital continues this work with an added focus on companies' most important constituency: the customer.

"Protiviti Digital was formed out of a distinct recognition of the relationship between advanced technology, effective operations and strong customer experiences, and is a natural extension of our current client services," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions, Protiviti. "Protiviti Digital is part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end digital offerings to help our clients leverage the power of data, enabling technologies and other means to facilitate exceptional customer experiences for their customers."

Leading Protiviti Digital globally is Managing Director Joan Smith, an experienced advisor with over two decades of applied experience across both the digital and customer experience landscape. Throughout her career, Smith has guided CMOs and digital leaders at Fortune 500 companies in transformational initiatives that drive improved experiences and growth.

"Over the past few years, transformations on the digital customer side have operated separately from the operational modernization of organizations. We have reached a nexus where these two things need to happen in parallel," said Smith. "The current supply chain shortages and quickly shifting customer preferences underscore the pivotal role of strong digital solutions for long-term business resilience and staying competitive in today's disruptive marketplace."

Smith and Jennifer Friese, experience and platforms segment leader, Protiviti Digital, will speak at the virtual Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference, in a session titled "An Uncertain Future Demands Customer Experience Innovation" on March 16 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. They will share insights on the unprecedented shifts in the balance between digital and physical worlds and how brands can thrive amid the confluence of marketing, data and governance, customer experience and supply chains.

Protiviti is a sponsor of the Adobe event and attendees can connect with Protiviti Digital here. For more information about Protiviti's expertise in customer experience innovation, please visit. https://digital.protiviti.com/

