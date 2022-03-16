Nerdio and IGEL Partner to Provide Proven Compatibility for Users Deploying Virtual Desktops in Microsoft Azure

Nerdio Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner, Validating a Combined Endpoint and Management Solution for Enterprises Deploying Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Cloud PC

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, and IGEL , provider of IGEL OS, the endpoint operating system designed for VDI and DaaS, today announced that Nerdio has joined the IGEL Ready technology partner program in the Cloud Workspaces/VDI/DaaS category. By joining IGEL Ready, Nerdio has been verified to work with IGEL OS-powered endpoints which are used today by more than 17,000 IGEL customers, representing 4 million endpoints, as well as thousands of resellers worldwide.

Now verified for compatibility with IGEL OS, Nerdio Manager for Enterprise (NME) simplifies the deployment, management, and autoscaling of large Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365 Cloud PC desktop environments in the enterprise. Operationalizing large AVD and Cloud PC deployments through a powerful and intuitive management interface, NME reduces Azure costs while empowering users with the right Azure desktop for their needs. When using NME with IGEL OS, organizations can deliver secure, feature-rich, and cost-effective virtual desktops while achieving management and operational cost efficiency.

"For enterprises looking to Microsoft Azure for their virtual desktop deployments, Nerdio and IGEL are delivering a proven, combined solution that will accelerate deployment, enhance performance, and optimize costs," said Matt Scudder, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Nerdio. "Nerdio Manager for Enterprise empowers organizations with simplified, single pane of glass management that supports the use of AVD as well as Windows 365 Cloud PC desktop environments, so they can empower users with the virtual desktop that's right for their use case. By joining the IGEL Ready program, we can deliver these benefits with the assurance of full compatibility with any IGEL OS-powered endpoint."

"Nerdio enables enterprises embracing Microsoft Azure for desktop virtualization to improve reliability, lower costs, and simplify management across AVD as well as Windows 365 Cloud PC," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Nerdio to our growing list of well over 100 IGEL Ready partners who together have created a powerful end user computing ecosystem that delivers deployment and operational confidence through proven technology validation. Their participation in IGEL Ready expands IGEL's reach into the Microsoft Azure desktop virtualization market."

Nerdio is further demonstrating its commitment to IGEL customers and channel partners via a Platinum Level sponsorship of the upcoming DISRUPT 2022 On Tour event. IGEL DISRUPT will visit 21 cities across North America and EMEA, starting in May 2022, and include Nerdio Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Landes as a featured speaker. For more information on DISRUPT 2022 On Tour, and to register, visit https://www.disrupteuc.com/ontour2022.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of well over 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more about using Nerdio NME together with IGEL in the Nerdio IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users' own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

About IGEL

IGEL is the world's leading provider of the most secure, high performance, easy-to-manage operating system for VDI, DaaS, and cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

