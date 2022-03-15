IES ABROAD EXPANDS STUDY ABROAD OPPORTUNITIES WITH NEW LOCATION IN SEOUL

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IES Abroad, a not-for-profit that provides premier study abroad and internship programs around the world, is excited to announce Seoul, South Korea as a new IES Abroad location starting in Fall 2023.

IES Abroad is partnering with Yonsei University to offer the Seoul Direct Enrollment - Yonsei University Program.

Seoul is a dynamic metropolis where ancient history and modern life converge, offering everything from modern architecture and high-tech subways to Buddhist temples, palaces, and street markets, as well as a thriving arts and culture scene.

IES Abroad is partnering with Yonsei University, a prestigious private research university in Seoul, and trusted partner of IES Abroad's Study Abroad Foundation (SAF), to offer the Seoul Direct Enrollment - Yonsei University Program for Fall, Spring, and Academic Year terms.

"Seoul is a highly sought-after location for tourism, business, and higher education and we are very excited to add this location to our program offerings," said Gregory D. Hess, Ph.D., President & CEO of IES Abroad. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Yonsei University so that more students can benefit from this incredible institution. This partnership advances our commitment to offering worldwide experiential learning opportunities that set the highest standards of academic quality. It also provides an even greater opportunity to further the integration of more international students into all our programs."

Overview

Center Name: IES Abroad Seoul

Direct Enrollment Partner: Yonsei University

Program: Seoul Direct Enrollment - Yonsei University

Start Date: Fall 2023

Terms: Fall (Late Aug – Late Dec), Spring (Late Feb – Late June) and Academic Year

Housing : Residence Hall or Apartment

IES Abroad Seoul On-Site Liaison: Suyeon Lee, University Relations & Counseling Manager of SAF Korea, will support both IES Abroad and SAF students alike on-site and closely partner with the Yonsei University to deliver quality programming

Language & Courses: More than 500 courses in a wide variety of disciplines are offered in English to visiting students at Yonsei University . Additionally, students will have access to Korean language instruction through intensive courses offered through the Korean Language Institute at Yonsei University for those who meet requirements, and non-intensive courses offered through the university's Office of International Affairs

Ms. Dongran Cho, Team Leader of International Affairs at Yonsei University, shared that Yonsei University is proud to be IES Abroad's first partner in Korea: "Yonsei has epitomized Korea's international education and exchange like IES Abroad. Based on this similar tradition of academic excellence, intercultural environment, and commitment to internationalization, Yonsei University continues to attract leading international students from across the globe. Also, Yonsei students will achieve more opportunities to study abroad through IES Abroad. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the IES Abroad family and watching our partnership prosper."

Learn more about IES Abroad Seoul and sign up to receive updates on when the application is open, and other important details on the IES Abroad website.

About IES Abroad

Founded in 1950, IES Abroad is a global, not-for-profit academic consortium of more than 500 top-tier American colleges and universities. IES Abroad provides premier study abroad and internship programs around the world through IES Abroad, IES Internships, Customized & Faculty-Led Programs, and The Study Abroad Foundation. With more than 400 study abroad programs in 85 locations worldwide, the organization creates authentic global education opportunities for more than 10,000 students annually. IES Abroad has more than 140,000 alumni who have benefited from studying on IES Abroad programs since its inception and offers $6+ million in scholarships and aid. Learn more at www.IESabroad.org .

