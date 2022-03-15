AllianceHCM launches Employee Navigator integration to better partner with benefit brokers

HOUSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the nation's largest privately-held human capital management (HCM) software providers, announced today its latest benefits integration partner, Employee Navigator, a software that is trusted by more than 60,000 companies and 10 million employees to help manage benefits administration, onboarding, and compliance

"AllianceHCM is committed to deepening our partnerships with the benefits broker community. A key to our broker referral strategy is to integrate with the solutions they love, like Employee Navigator. Couple our seamless two-way integration to Employee Navigator with the most personalized customer service in the industry, and it's a win-win for our broker partner's customers." said AllianceHCM President Matt Umboltz.

The technology and service benefits of AllianceHCM and Employee Navigator helps brokers:

Manage benefit election changes for the employee in Employee Navigator and automatically sync to AllianceHCM's payroll

Keep employee demographic data changes in AllianceHCM's payroll updated in Employee Navigator

Decrease the workload during benefit open enrollments elections or as life changes are made

Get support from designated partner success managers to guide the implementation and provide ongoing support

This technology integration has the potential to save benefit brokers an average of 21 hours of manual entry per month. The AllianceHCM and Employee Navigator partnership allows brokers to expand benefit offerings, increase client retention, and get back to consulting with their clients without increasing their workload.

AllianceHCM's integration comes on the heels of several other product enhancements. These enhancements include AllianceHCM boosting its talent acquisition offering by incorporating video interviewing , helping companies track employee vaccination statuses as a part of its core HR feature, and releasing expense management as part of its payroll services.

To learn more about AllianceHCM and Employee Navigator's integration, visit alliancehcm.com/integration/employee-navigator/

About Alliance

Alliance Human Capital Management (HCM) heavily invests in providing the latest workforce technology backed by the most personalized customer service in the industry. Since 1989, we've listened to our users and worked with thousands of business owners' unique needs to ensure we always provide the most superior HCM solution and unrivaled support to our clients. Our proprietary online software delivers streamlined applicant tracking, video interviewing, paperless onboarding, WOTC, employee self-service, payroll processing, HR management, benefits enrollment, timekeeping, expense management, COVID tracker, and so much more, all within one complete system, so you can easily manage employee data from applicant to retirement with Alliance. In an industry that too often over-promises and under-delivers, we're the HCM provider you've been looking for! See our complete HCM solutions.

About Employee Navigator

Employee Navigator helps insurance brokers, employers, and our integrated partners create a more efficient way of managing their business online. Launched in 2008, Employee Navigator serves more than 2,500 insurance brokers, 150+ integrated partners, and 60,000+ companies across the country. We've built a platform to help millions of employees enroll in benefits and have a single place for HR to manage it all, from new hire onboarding and online enrollments to ACA reporting and time-off tracking.

