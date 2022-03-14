BBTV Holdings Inc. Continues to Bolster Senior Leadership Team, Appointing Erich Lochner as Senior Vice President, Creator Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the appointment of former Jellysmack executive Erich Lochner as Senior Vice President, Creator Partnerships, reporting to BBTV's Chairperson and CEO, Shahrzad Rafati.

"Our solutions for creators are not only comprehensive, they're platform agnostic, which makes platform expansion a key area for growth of BBTV's Base and Plus Solutions," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "As we continue to build on our world class leadership team with talented and diversely experienced executives, Erich brings strong relationships and directly applicable expertise to expand BBTV's growth and revenue across strategic platforms."

A seasoned executive within the creator economy, Erich most recently served as VP Creator Partnerships at Jellysmack following 5 years at The Outloud Group where he served as VP Operations and Chief Media Officer. Prior to joining The Outloud Group, Erich co-founded Vanishing Angle, an independent production company specializing in feature films, commercials, and industrial productions.

"As the creator economy continues its hyperbolic growth, there are more and more opportunities that creators are simply unable to take advantage of," commented Erich Lochner, SVP Creator Partnerships, BBTV. "Given BBTV's huge creator network and distinctive track record of helping creators become more successful, I believe it is the perfect home for me. I am really excited to help the company stay at the forefront of growing creators' businesses so they can take advantage of these ever evolving opportunities."

"This hire marks another significant stride in further increasing the strength of BBTV's leadership team as the company enters into its next phase of growth," commented Hamed Shahbazi, Lead Independent Director for BBTV's Board of Directors. "The board is very confident in how BBTV's management is executing on its vision and on all key drivers of the Company's continued growth."

Lochner's hire comes on the heels of two additional notable hires in recent months, including seasoned marketing and media leader Martin Cass as Chief Marketing Officer and former Lionsgate executive Thomas Hughes as a strategic consultant for its Content Management division.

