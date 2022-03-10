JACS Solutions announces T-Mobile certification for wireless 4G LTE hotspot

BALTIMORE, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JACS Solutions, a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things applications, today announced its 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, the TD0301, has been certified to operate on the T-Mobile network.

The TD0301 is a high-speed wireless hotspot that allows simultaneous connectivity of devices and is fully customizable to fit any environment. Built for home, school, or business applications, the TD0301 hotspot provides secure connectivity for remote work, distance learning, or telehealth.

T-Mobile device certification is a rigorous network certification and verification procedure performed on connectivity devices to verify they are compliant with the T-Mobile network and to ensure high performance and quality.

"JACS Solutions values its partnership with T-Mobile and is excited to extend its product offerings on the network," said Dr. Chang-gang Zhang, Vice President of Technology. "T-Mobile is a leader in network speed and reliability across North America, and we are honored to continue working with them to offer intelligent connectivity solutions to their subscribers."

With the addition of the TD0301, JACS Solutions now has two 4G connectivity solutions available to customers on the T-Mobile network. The company also produces the TD191, a plug-and-play 4G LTE USB dongle that provides wireless connectivity to a myriad of business devices, from laptops and tablets to industrial and medical equipment.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions Inc. partners with enterprise customers to make strategic technology investments in digital transformation, automation, and workflow modernization initiatives. JACS deploys connected devices and integrated solutions that make essential business operations smarter, more reliable, and more efficient by reducing risks and vulnerabilities that are inherent with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade products.

