Denver Commercial Property Services welcomes arborist Matt Schovel

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), a leading commercial property services company based in Colorado, is excited to welcome Matt Schovel as General Manager of the plant health & tree care segment. As a second-generation certified arborist, Matt brings over 30 years of managerial experience and technical expertise to the organization.

Originally from the New York Hudson River Valley, Matt made the state of Colorado his home in 1982, where he built his own tree care company in Colorado Springs. After selling the company in 1998, he worked for multiple prominent local tree and plant health care companies. Matt has been awarded multiple accolades in his career including being named one of the Top 25 Most Powerful Salespeople in Colorado by Colorado Biz Magazine.

"Matt joins a seasoned leadership team that averages over 25 years of tree and plant health experience. His reputation for growing divisions while building a customer-centric operational infrastructure is exciting, and our customers will benefit from Matt's expertise and leadership," said Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS.

Matt has a history of streamlining the customer experience, making it easier to do business, which has been a key to his successful career in addition to his expertise and consistently high work standards. For Matt, success comes down to something simple: follow through. Do what you say you will do.

"I am thrilled to join DCPS. Their focus on quality and customer service aligns with my values and standards and reverberates throughout the organization. It is what sets DCPS apart, and I am excited to continue servicing our customers with my industry knowledge and experience," stated Schovel.

Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With 4 offices, more than 500 employees, and 8 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, Painting & Construction Services, and Interior Plantscapes & Holiday Décor DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

