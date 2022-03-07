Tupperware Brands to Participate in D.A. Davidson & Co. 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announces today that it will participate in the D.A. Davidson & Co. 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference. Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sandra Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat.

Tupperware Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tupperware Brands Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We achieved both top and bottom line growth in 2021, while continuing to execute on our Turnaround Plan and establishing a strong foundation from which we will expand and grow," said Fernandez. "We appreciate the opportunity to meet with current and prospective investors later this week and thank D.A. Davidson for inviting and hosting us."

The conference will be hosted virtually and webcast to registered attendees on Thursday, March 10.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investors: Alexis Callahan, alexiscallahan@tupperware.com, 321.588.5129

Media: Cameron Klaus, cameronklaus@tupperware.com, 407.371.9784

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation