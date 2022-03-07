ROCKETCART LAUNCHES FREE NEXT MORNING KOREAN GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketCart announced today that it has launched RocketCart.com, its free next morning Korean grocery delivery service, in Southern California to residents of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties.The company plans to expand to additional cities, states, and locations nationwide in the near future.

RocketCart Logo (PRNewswire)

RocketCart's promise is simple: Customers can shop online from the widest selection of Korean grocery products and get free next morning delivery to their homes on orders over $40. "Now, whether you live far from a Korean grocery store or don't want to spend hours fighting traffic and standing in long lines, you have the option to buy everything you want at prices comparable to grocery stores and get it delivered to your doorstep the next morning by our friendly drivers. And we provide this, with the highest level of support and delight that our customers deserve," said Paul Kim, Founder and CEO of RocketCart.

In addition, RocketCart is doing more than just delivering groceries: it is creating a differentiated food experience through in-house chefs working in its food lab, through which it plans to deliver the most authentic and contemporary tastes and flavors of Seoul to its customers in the form of banchan, special dishes, meals, and more.

The company soft-launched its service back in December 2021 and has been fine-tuning its value proposition based on customer feedback and strengthening its operating capabilities over the past few months. "In the short time since our launch, we've been laser-focused on listening to our early customers and adjusting our service to give them exactly what they want. We've been growing quickly through word-of-mouth, and the legions of loyal, repeat-purchasing customers give us confidence that we are building a valuable service that is now ready to scale," Kim continued.

RocketCart currently features thousands of Korean grocery products including meats, freshly-made banchan, packaged and canned products, organic goods, and fresh produce, and it's continuing to expand its selection of products weekly. Learn more at RocketCart.com .

ABOUT

RocketCart is a leading Korean grocery delivery company that provides free next morning delivery to your doorstep on orders above $40. Get the widest selection of Korean groceries, meats, produce, banchan, and more at RocketCart.com . RocketCart currently delivers in Southern California to all of LA and Orange County, as well as to many parts of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties. The company is funded by several of the top venture capital firms, as well as cofounders of several well-known eCommerce giants, including Coupang and Mercari, who believe in the company's team and mission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RocketCart