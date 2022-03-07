Projector PSA Announces Record Year of Growth Ahead of 2022 Release

BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Projector PSA, Inc., the leading independent provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) software, announces a year of unprecedented growth for the company, their product and their customers ahead of their March 2022 release. More specifically, growth in annually recurring revenue, net revenue retention and net dollar retention all set company records. "As we look to 2022, we continue to have big ambitions for our company growth. We fundamentally believe that the best project work is done without heroics. That means focusing on providing valuable functionality and a world-class customer experience to enable our customers to do more with less in a resource constrained world," said CEO Denis Whelan.

95% Adoption of BI Among New Customers

Fueling a portion of that growth was the March 2021 launch of Projector BI which delivered a first-of-its kind business analytics tool built specifically for professional services organizations. Meeting a demand for data to drive decisions, Projector BI was adopted by 95% of new customers and 30% of existing Projector customers.

"The demand for business analytics is clear," Whelan said, "By being first to deliver purpose-built BI to the Professional Services market, we've provided our customers with a competitive advantage for their business."

Highest Customer Satisfaction for 11th Consecutive Year

In the recently released 2022 SPI Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark, Projector users rated their satisfaction with Projector at 95.1%. With all major competition represented in the survey, Projector scored 12% higher than the next PSA solution.

Investing to Ensure Future Growth

A migration to Amazon Web Services in late 2021 established data centers for Projector on two continents, significantly extending global infrastructure. Looking to March 2022, Projector will release deeper BI enhancements, a modern and updated user interface, a new accounting integration with Microsoft's Business Central and new functionality for their cloud-based Accounting Module. These enhancements continue Projector's focus on growing and scaling their business alongside the customers they serve.

"Projector continues to provide the essential operational efficiencies our customers require to drive their business," said Richard Calhoun, VP of Product, Projector PSA. "In 2022 visibility through BI will continue to be a driver for higher performing teams."

About Projector PSA

Projector PSA, Inc. is the leading developer of cloud-based professional services automation software working with hundreds of professional services organizations around the globe. The company produces the Projector software suite, and also provides consulting and training services for its clients worldwide. Projector streamlines operations through the entire delivery process, improves productivity, increases utilization, enhances profitability, and improves visibility. Projector PSA is based in Boston, Massachusetts. www.ProjectorPSA.com

