Pennsylvania is the Best State to Raise a Family, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast.

The Report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living).

Over 10,000 Northeastern cities across Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania are part of the analysis.

The Report reveals several surprising trends, including Pennsylvania exceeding all other states in the region by scoring seven of the top ten positions on the list and placing thirty-three cities total in the top 100. The top Pennsylvania cities to raise a family:

Limerick Township , Pennsylvania (#1)

Murrysville Municipality, Pennsylvania (#2)

North Huntingdon Township , Pennsylvania (#3)

Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania (#6)

Allison Park, Pennsylvania (#7)

South Park Township, Pennsylvania (#9)

Plum, Pennsylvania (#10)

With increasingly more of the U.S. population working remotely during the pandemic, parents are finding that being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families.

Another report, by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022; many respondents with children cite the desire to leave major cities and move into less expensive housing markets with more amenities for families and working parents.

Dwellics' Report reflects this inclination, with none of Pennsylvania's top ten most populous cities making the list. Instead, smaller cities and towns like Limerick Township (population 19,056), Murrysville Municipality (population 19,782), and North Huntingdon Township (population 30,414) ranking highest in the Keystone State.

