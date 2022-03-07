orthobrain® Receives $9 Million in Latest Fundraising Round Investors back the company as it accelerates growth and continues technological advancements to improve orthodontic education and care globally

CLEVELAND, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- orthobrain ®, an Ohio-based, orthodontic growth system that helps dentists and dental service organizations integrate orthodontics into their practices, today announced that it has completed a $9 million in Series A funding with a group of investors, led by CareCapital , one of the largest investors in the dental care industry. Additional co-investors include JumpStart's NEXT II Fund , JobsOhio and others.

orthobrain®, a technology-based platform helping dentists integrate orthodontics into their practice, announced the close of its $9 million Series A funding round, led by CareCapital. (PRNewswire)

Capital from this financing will be used to accelerate the momentum orthobrain has brought to the dental industry, further advancing its mission to drive orthodontic growth and expand access to quality orthodontic care globally. orthobrain will scale clinical and education support services, innovate, invest in technological solutions, and expand its global footprint.

"orthobrain offers an invaluable service of clinical mentoring, treatment planning and on demand support to dentists providing pediatric dentistry, braces and aligner treatments. The services significantly boost dentist confidence, enhance patient experience and improve outcomes. This aligns with the mission of CareCapital Group, which is to strengthen the heritage, access and community of dentistry while supporting technology innovation. We look forward to working alongside them as they empower dentists and improve patient care," says A P A Bindusaran, Executive Director of CareCapital.

JumpStart's Senior Investing Partner, Hardik Desai, adds, "orthobrain provides a revolutionary solution, empowering general dentists with the confidence and resources they need to build orthodontics into their practice. We are excited to partner with Dr. Dan German and his team as they navigate the company's rapid growth."

JumpStart also invested from its NEXT II Fund, a $50 million venture fund focused on early-stage technology startups in Ohio and the Midwest.

"orthobrain is a home-grown company that is driving innovation and job creation in Ohio," said J.P. Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. "orthobrain's continued advancement of digital technology and AI learning systems makes it an outstanding example of the kind of company that thrives in Ohio."

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Dan German, orthobrain is a proven dental practice growth system that makes integrating orthodontics easy and profitable by combining digital technology, proprietary AI and learning systems with the expertise of orthodontists. With a focus on providing the highest level of care to patients, orthobrain delivers a total solution – from patient acquisition to treatment – to grow practice capabilities and clinical confidence.

"We are grateful for this group of premier investors to be supporting orthobrain's next phase of growth. As patient demand for orthodontic treatment increases, we envision orthobrain becoming the go-to solution for delivering beautiful smiles worldwide," says Dr. Dan German, Founder, CEO and Chief Orthodontist, orthobrain.

About orthobrain®

orthobrain®, founded by Dr. Dan German, was established to provide orthodontic options to dentists looking to offer orthodontic services to patients. orthobrain® is a proven dental practice growth system that makes integrating orthodontics easy and profitable with a total solution that combines digital technology, proprietary AI and learning systems with the expertise of orthodontists. Today, orthobrain® makes orthodontic care – and beautiful smiles – available to patients everywhere at a scale never before possible. Visit orthobrain.com for more information.

About CareCapital Group

CareCapital Group, founded in 2015, is an investment and operating group committed to building the dental and oral care industry for the digital age. CareCapital Group owns both majority and minority stakes in a variety of businesses that span the full dental industry value chain, from education and training at the very upstream, to aligners, implants, biologics, imaging equipment and intraoral scanner in the mid-upstream, to clinic management software and distribution in the midstream, and finally to dental hospitals and chain clinics in the downstream. The asset portfolio of CareCapital Group encompasses various leading players in the dental industry, and the geography of such portfolio spans across China, South Korea, United States and Europe. Visit carecapitalpartners.com for more information.

About JumpStart

JumpStart is a nationally recognized venture development firm providing early-stage capital and high-impact technical services to help entrepreneurs grow. With over $140M under management across four funds, it invests in technology startups throughout Ohio and the Midwest, assisting founders in turning innovative ideas into high-growth companies. To learn more, visit JumpStartinc.org/investing.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE orthobrain