Move Forward Confidently now available as an audiobook Ullmann Wealth Partners book offers roadmap for HNW women going through divorce

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Divorce Advisory Group at Ullmann Wealth Partners is pleased to announce that Move Forward Confidently, co-authored by Patrick Kilbane and Caitlin Frederick, is now available as an audiobook.

First released in spring 2021, the book is a roadmap for high-net worth individuals going through divorce. It is designed to provide an overview of the divorce process to help clients navigate this difficult experience in their lives and move forward into a robust future.

The audiobook is now available from $6.99 on Apple Books, Audible, Audiobooks.com and other online retailers.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our channels for Move Forward Confidently," said Kilbane, a former family attorney, serving as a Partner and Wealth Advisor at Ullmann Wealth Partners and Director of the firm's Divorce Advisory Group. "Many people contemplating or going through a divorce often lack all of the facts and how to best position themselves for long-term financial success. We have heard from many since the book was released and we look forward to supporting others who have questions and need advice."

Kilbane, also the firm's General Counsel and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and Frederick, a Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant, have more than 20 years of combined experience in family law, financial planning and wealth management. Within the Divorce Advisory Group at Ullmann Wealth Partners, they assist, guide and support high-net-worth clients before, during and after they begin the dissolution of marriage process.

"It's a very personal and raw experience for many people and emotions often get the best of you," said Frederick, who serves as the Director of Financial Planning and a Wealth Advisor. "We see this book as a great way to educate people on the various financial and legal issues they may face and give them confidence to move forward after a divorce."

Move Forward Confidently hard copies are also available on Amazon.com or at ullmannwealthpartners.com/books. Proceeds from the sale of the book are being donated to Hubbard House, a full-service domestic violence shelter in Northeast Florida.

About Ullmann Wealth Partners

Ullmann Wealth Partners is a wealth management firm located in Jacksonville Beach, FL. In pursuit of goals defined in partnership with its clients, Ullmann Wealth Partners' approach to wealth management combines best practices in investment management, advanced planning, and coordination with clients' other expert professional advisors. Our Divorce Advisory Group (divorceadv.com) services provide specialized guidance and education designed to help high net worth individuals save valuable time, money, and stress during the divorce process.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jay Scott

484-695-3774

jscott@gavinadv.com

FIRM CONTACT:

Francie Peters

720-236-4850

fpeters@ullmannwealthpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ullmann Wealth Partners