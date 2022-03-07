Linktel Participates in 800G 2xFR4 OSFP Live Multi-Vendor Interop Demo at Ethernet Alliance Booth during OFC 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linktel Technologies, a leading Transceiver manufacturer that specializes in research, design, production and sales of optical transceiver modules. After several years of rapid development, the company has become one of the mainstream optical transceiver suppliers in the industry. Since its establishment, Linktel Technologies has been focusing on the development of 10G/25G/40G/100G/200G/400G/800G optical transceivers, with broad product portfolio including AOC, SFP, SFP+, XFP, QSFP+, SFP56, QSFP28, QSFP56, OSFP, QSFP-DD and etc. In recent years, Linktel Technologies has gained the trust of more and more large-scale telecommunications equipment vendors and data communication customers by offering stability in quality, sincere service, and fast delivery. We had provided millions of products in fields such as Data Center, Metro Network, Wireless Network and Access Network.

Linktel Technologies announced today successful live multi-vendor interop demonstration of Linktel 800G OSFP 2xFR4 pluggable transceiver with 800G OSFP Switch at Ethernet Alliance booth during OFC 2022 in San Diego, CA. "This live demonstration highlights Linktel Technologies' product capabilities that can meet top of the line network requirements, such as 800G switch, "said Gavin Wu, Linktel VP of R&D.

The Linktel 800G OSFP modules are adapting a 7nm DSP with built-in drivers, with total module power consumption is under 16W.

