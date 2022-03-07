Kristina Wyatt Joins Persefoni as Deputy General Counsel and SVP Global Regulatory Climate Disclosure

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced that Kristina Wyatt has joined the company as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Climate Disclosure. In her new role, Kristina will be responsible for leading overall counsel and directing Persefoni's customer portfolio through evolving ESG disclosure requirements to ensure that companies and their investors have the proper tools to measure, manage and report on their carbon emissions.

Kristina joins Persefoni from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where she served as Senior Counsel for Climate and ESG to the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. While at the SEC, Kristina oversaw the assessment of climate-related disclosures and led the rulemaking team through drafting proposed climate disclosure rules. She also worked closely with the Commission's Office of International Affairs, engaging regularly with regulators and standards-setters in jurisdictions around the world. She also supported the U.S. Department of Treasury and other Federal agencies on a variety of matters, including a report in response to an Executive Order that addressed the impact of climate change on the nation's financial stability.

Kristina's first-hand experience in assessing and shaping the climate reporting landscape, combined with her deep expertise in ESG policy and regulation, will be indispensable in supporting customers to identify climate-related risks and opportunities while maintaining confidence in their compliance with rapidly evolving regulation.

"We are excited to welcome Kristina to our leadership team, especially at this critical moment for ESG disclosures," said Kentaro Kawamori, CEO & Co-Founder of Persefoni. "Her extensive sustainability leadership and rich legal background across key areas, including sustainability disclosure and policy and ESG matters will be instrumental to customers as they chart a new climate future amid growing climate-related disclosure regulations and mandates."

Prior to the SEC, Kristina served as Senior Counsel and Director of Sustainability at Latham & Watkins, where she established and lead the firm's internal sustainability program and co-chaired the firm's ESG taskforce in the commercial practice. There, she experienced first-hand the challenge of calculating Latham's own emissions and establishing reduction goals, and saw clients struggle to understand and manage their greenhouse gas (GHG) footprints – the exact obstacles Persefoni solves.

"The sustainability challenges that the world faces are complex and daunting, and data is the single most critical aspect in addressing the climate crisis," said Wyatt. "Persefoni is addressing the single greatest impediment to progress in minimizing climate change, and offers the best technology that puts reliable, actionable data in companies', investors' and governments' hands to help them on their ESG journey and commitments. I am thrilled to join Persefoni's industry-leading team and continue to forge meaningful change in helping organizations across the globe seek their carbon truth, identify new ways to operate and overall reduce their impact on the environment."

Kristina holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Colorado, and an MBA in sustainability from Yale University.

About Persefoni

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com.

