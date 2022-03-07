GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2022

SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 35.8%. Total seats increased 37.8% and the number of departures increased by 37.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 35.0% and the load factor was 80.3%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 30.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.7%. The volume of departures increased by 34.9% and seats increased by 35.7%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 98 million, the demand (RPK) was 69 million and international load factor was 70.7%.

February/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Feb/22 Feb/21 % Var. 2M22 2M21 % Var. Feb/22 LTM Feb/21 LTM % Var.

Total GOL



















Departures 13,634 9,947 37.1% 33,502 25,317 32.3% 142,325 102,686 38.6%

Seats (thousand) 2,392 1,735 37.8% 5,869 4,415 32.9% 24,973 17,818 40.2%

ASK (million) 2,838 2,089 35.8% 7,004 5,390 29.9% 28,630 21,149 35.4%

RPK (million) 2,279 1,688 35.0% 5,721 4,437 28.9% 23,428 16,822 39.3%

Load factor 80.3% 80.8% -0.5 p.p 81.7% 82.3% -0.6 p.p 81.8% 79.5% 2.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,878 1,381 36.0% 4,653 3,561 30.7% 19,902 13,859 43.6%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 13,418 9,947 34.9% 32,998 25,317 30.3% 141,516 101,666 39.2%

Seats (thousand) 2,354 1,735 35.7% 5,782 4,415 31.0% 24,835 17,644 40.8%

ASK (million) 2,740 2,089 31.2% 6,775 5,390 25.7% 28,275 20,733 36.4%

RPK (million) 2,210 1,688 30.9% 5,550 4,437 25.1% 23,163 16,556 39.9%

Load factor 80.7% 80.8% -0.1 p.p 81.9% 82.3% -0.4 p.p 81.9% 79.9% 2.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,849 1,381 33.9% 4,587 3,561 28.8% 19,798 13,746 44.0%

International GOL



















Departures 216 0 N.A. 504 0 N.A. 809 1,020 -20.7%

Seats (thousand) 37 0 N.A. 87 0 N.A. 138 174 -20.9%

ASK (million) 98 0 N.A. 229 0 N.A. 355 417 -14.9%

RPK (million) 69 0 N.A. 171 0 N.A. 265 265 -0.1%

Load factor 70.7% 0 N.A. 74.5% 0 N.A. 74.8% 63.7% 11.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 28 0 N.A. 66 0 N.A. 104 113 -8.5%

On-time Departures 96.3% 97.2% -0.9 p.p 91.9% 96.0% -4.1 p.p 93.3% 95.5% -2.2 p.p

Flight Completion 99.7% 98.8% 0.9 p.p 99.7% 99.0% 0.7 p.p 99.0% 97.3% 1.7 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 4.9 3.2 53.1% 9.2 6.4 44.0% 44.8 33.3 34.4%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

