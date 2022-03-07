Fetch Rewards and Kodiak Commit to Full Partnership Following Positive Results from Top-Rated App's User Base

MADISON, Wis., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, is partnering with Kodiak following positive engagement results in the company's initial pilot program. The full partnership gives Fetch Rewards shoppers new opportunities to receive rewards points and other loyalty benefits for purchasing Kodiak products. The Fetch Rewards app is free to download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Kodiak saw a nearly $500K increase in incremental sales within their 6-month trial period on the Fetch platform. Kodiak, known for their premium baking products made with high-quality ingredients and 100% whole grains, offers oatmeal, brownie mixes, waffle mix, pancake mix, granola protein bars, and fruit syrups as part of their product base.

"The ability to save while purchasing your favorite products from your favorite brands is a no brainer. We are incredibly enthusiastic about giving our current consumers the opportunity to explore our full line of Kodiak products, while also offering new consumers a chance to give our products a try," said Joel Clark, CEO of Kodiak. "We are certain that this partnership will enhance customer loyalty and affinity for both Kodiak and Fetch Rewards."

"We're excited to introduce a Fetch-shopper favorite, Kodiak, as a full partner with the Fetch Rewards family," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer of Fetch Rewards, "Fetch Rewards is about achieving two goals: providing new ways shoppers can earn rewards points for purchasing their favorite brands while delivering strong results and increased visibility for our partners."

Fetch works directly with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app. To date, Fetch shoppers have snapped nearly 2 billion receipts and have earned more than $290 million in rewards points.

A unicorn tech startup that has raised more than $300 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, ICONIQ, and Greycroft, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer-rewards app on the market. With over 500 global brands on its roster and proven ability to influence consumer behavior, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing and provides a significant competitive advantage for brands seeking to forge deeper relationships with consumers.

About Kodiak:

Before the days of over-processed, nutrient-deprived wheat, people on the frontier relied on whole grains to help them take on each day. Kodiak stays true to this legacy by offering nourishing, great-tasting products that provide the hearty nutrients you need to explore your frontier—whatever that may be. The brand, which began as a small family operation, is based in Park City, Utah. The brand has expanded to sell individual oatmeal, brownie mixes, frozen toaster waffles, frozen toaster pancakes, granola protein bars and fruit syrups. To learn more, visit kodiakcakes.com .

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is on a mission to help people have fun and save money. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch app has been downloaded more than 26 million times and has 13 million active users. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch has nearly 2 million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Fetch recently exceeded $100 billion in annualized influenceable gross market value visibility (GMV), positioning the app as the equivalent to the nation's 7th largest retailer. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

