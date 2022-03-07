ELLKAY PARTNERS WITH ASTRATA FOR IMPROVING HEALTH PLANS QUALITY MEASUREMENT

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity, prepares for RISE National 2022 in Nashville, the company is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Astrata. Like ELLKAY, Astrata is an innovator in its field, developing natural language processing (NLP) and other analytic technologies to allow health plans to efficiently analyze structured and unstructured clinical data and improve value-based care. ELLKAY is known for their solutions that provide bi-directional data exchange, which is becoming increasingly more important as provider compensation continues to be linked to quality measures.

It is estimated that 50-80% of clinical data in an EMR is unstructured, according to a 2019 report by Healthcare Informatics Research. Utilizing NLP to examine and map useful unstructured data will complement ELLKAY's solutions that seamlessly connect payers and providers for increased efficiency, accuracy, and interoperability of clinical data. As a leader in healthcare data management for 20 years, ELLKAY is continually innovating solutions focused on increasing interoperability across the five segments of healthcare: health plans, hospitals and health systems, laboratories, health IT vendors, and ambulatory care settings.

In 2020 the Astrata team was selected to participate in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) NLP Working Group. Partnering with forward-thinking companies, like Astrata, is how the health plan industry will achieve the seismic shift required to align with healthcare's consumer first focus and digital transformation. "Partnerships like ELLKAY and Astrata are moving the needle in value-based care through actionable insights to accurately measure quality of care and population health. It is exciting to see how emerging interoperability solutions and tools like NLP will help healthcare achieve scalability, reduce cost while improving quality of care," said Shreya Patel, Chief Innovation & Product Officer at ELLKAY.

Rebecca Jacobson, MD, MS, president of Astrata explained, "Astrata's technology serves as a catalyst for the transformation health plans are poised to make. Traditionally, payers have used billing and claims information to evaluate health care quality against HEDIS® measures. A wealth of additional information is available in medical charts, however, the process to extract that information is labor-intensive, expensive, and unscalable. This partnership aims to help payers and providers access clean, usable data available at their disposal to improve population health."

Team ELLKAY will be at RISE National on March 7-9 at booth #1306. Julie Burgoon, Director of Customer Success, and Stephen Gasiorek, Regional Payer Sales Director, will discuss how health plans can achieve better access to provider data/charts for risk adjustment and quality initiatives during a roundtable session on March 9 from 8-9:00 am CST.

Learn more about ELLKAY, visit www.ELLKAY.com, call (201) 791-0606, or email TeamELLKAY@ELLKAY.com. For more information about Astrata at www.astrata.co. Visit with Team ELLKAY in Tennessee at RISE National booth #1306, or schedule a meeting here.

About Astrata

Astrata is a digital quality company, offering a full suite of products and services for health plans and value-driven providers who are moving from paper-based clinical quality measures to digital clinical quality measures. Astrata's products make it possible to better measure and improve healthcare quality, a foundation for moving to value-based care. Astrata's value propositions include dramatic efficiency gains, higher clinical rates, and increased quality bonus payments. For more information visit: www.astrata.co

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 20 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

