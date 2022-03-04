Travelzoo Appoints Arveena Ahluwalia as Global Director, Premium Membership

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, announces that Arveena Ahluwalia has joined the Company as Global Director, Premium Membership. In this position, she will drive and manage the launch of Travelzoo's paid subscription-based Premium Membership product.

Travelzoo logo (PRNewswire)

Ms. Ahluwalia has both start-up and corporate experience with consumer brands and in finance. She joins Travelzoo from Evelyn & Bobbie where she was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, she worked as General Manager, Digital, of Freshly Inc., Vice President of Global Real Estate at Citi, Financial Analyst at Google, and Financial Analyst at UBS Investment Bank.

Ms. Ahluwalia received her MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Science, Management Science & Civil Engineering, from Stanford University.

"We are excited that Arveena has joined our team", said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo's Premium Membership will provide new and exclusive experiences for consumers."

Ms. Ahluwalia said: "I am delighted to join Travelzoo, a dynamic and forward-looking group, and to work with the global team."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo, Top 20 and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Travelzoo

590 Madison Avenue

35th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Media contacts:

Gabe Saglie – New York

+1 805 453 1209

gsaglie@travelzoo.com

Rhea Saran – London

+44 7 863 479 186

rsaran@travelzoo.com

Natalia Cwierz – Berlin

+49 30 3119 7520

ncwierz@travelzoo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travelzoo