National Collegiate Landscape Competition to be held at NC State University, March 16-19, 2022 More than 500 college students will connect with future employers and showcase their career skills in horticulture and landscape

FAIRFAX, Va., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Landscape Professionals' annual collegiate career event and competition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition, will be held March 16-19, at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This year, more than 500 horticulture and landscape students from more than 40 universities and colleges will test their skills in 31real-world, competitive events like Exterior Landscape Design, Plant Identification, Robotics and Technology in Landscape Design and Maintenance, Irrigation Design, and more.

"The National Collegiate Landscape Competition highlights the many wonderful career paths and skills needed for a career in the landscape industry," said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. "The event brings together the top horticulture and landscape students, companies, and manufacturers, exposing students to the breadth and scope of the $115 billion industry that they will enter into after college."

The landscape industry faces the same critical workforce shortages as many industries, so in addition to skills competitions, on March 17, approximately 100 of the nation's top landscape and lawn care companies are participating in the Career Fair to connect with and interview students for internships and jobs after college.

"STIHL has been proud to be the lead sponsor of this event for over 20 years. Nowhere else is the future of the green industry better represented than at NCLC," said Roger Phelps, STIHL's Corporate Communications Manager. "This competition brings the best of the landscape industry's future leaders together to demonstrate their skills, make connections, and most importantly, learn how they can grow their careers."

The event is produced in partnership with NC State University. In addition, the National Collegiate Landscape Competition is supported by partners including STIHL, Inc. (Platinum); JOHN DEERE (Gold); Caterpillar, Davey, Ferris, Gravely, Husqvarna, (Silver) and Anchor, Aspire, Bartlett Tree Experts, Belgard, Corona Tools, Ewing, Hunter, Kawasaki, Kubota, LandCare, Permaloc, Proven Winners, Rainbird, SiteOne, Timberline Landscaping, Toro, and Yellowstone Landscape (Bronze).

For more information, visit www.landscapecompetition.org.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. The association works with lawmakers and the public to protect and grow the industry and offers education, networking, training and certification programs that increase professionalism in the industry and inspire its members to excellence. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

