Media Matters Worldwide Co-Founder Wins Campaign US 2022 Female Frontier Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, a 100% women-owned media strategy, planning, buying & analytics agency, announced today that the 2022 Female Frontier Awards, hosted by Campaign US, has included Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Director, as one of its honorees.

Amann is named a top executive who is Leading the Charge in Media. She was recognized for her hard work and ability to make positive change within the industry. Also included in the list are female executives from Horizon Media, Initiative, UM and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

The coveted annual Campaign US Female Frontier Awards – now in its fourth year – recognizes the most progressive and boundary-pushing women in the industry. The award includes categories across creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized by this award and judges who are my fellow peers," said Amann. "Our founding goal was to build a challenger agency model. One that serves our client's needs best, as extensions of their teams, to bring strategic thinking and future-proof transparent measurement solutions that drive actionable insights and business growth. We will continue to lead the charge in this space and are thrilled that Campaign US recognizes those efforts."

A panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing selected the honorees.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://www.femalefrontiers.com/

This honor comes on the heels of MMWW being recognized by Campaign Magazine as a Media Agency of the Year Award Finalist. The agency also received a silver award for Media Agency of the Year in Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency of the Year Awards following a year of accelerated growth.

About Media Matters Worldwide

Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

