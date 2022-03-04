"KANSAS CITY WILL REVOLUTIONIZE AI," SAYS TORCH.AI CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER JASON DELKER

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The unique dynamics of the Kansas City region are paving the way for a new era of machine learning," says Jason "Delk" Delker, Torch.AI's new Chief Product Officer, a technology pioneer responsible for more than 150 patents. "Much of the world of artificial intelligence is still academic. This region has the potential to be the most catalytic in the world of advanced computing due to the diverse deep industry experience and frankly a low tolerance for risk. Projects here better work, better be immediately applicable, and better create measurable impact or they won't survive. Kansas City will revolutionize AI."

"Our region has deep subject matter expertise in critical fi bcnelds like logistics, think Kansas City Southern; like telecom, think Sprint and T-Mobile; IOT, think Garmin; finance, think American Century and DST; like marketing technology, think VML and Hallmark; like enterprise software, think Cerner. I can think of no other city in the country where I could walk down the street of my neighborhood and have a highly technical discussion with an expert in any one of these fields any day of the week," said Delk. "As an environment to actually apply advanced AI to these problem sets in this type of friendly, hard-working community is extraordinary."

Delk's innovative contributions to the engineering world span a myriad of complex topics, including high-speed data processing, mobile communications, and information security. In his new role, Delk will guide Torch.AI's core software engineering teams, driving the development and delivery of the company's software platform, Nexus™.

"I've been fortunate throughout my career to be on the frontlines of product innovation," said Delk. "I am energized by the opportunity to help Torch.AI explore and conquer new product developments, making data easy and frictionless for our clients to activate and reach their goals."

With more than 25 years of experience, Delk holds a distinguished track record of designing and implementing technologically advanced products that have been rapidly adopted by their customer base. Throughout his career, Delk has held leadership positions with renowned organizations, including Pinsight Media and Sprint, where he oversaw the development of Sprint's connected vehicle program. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of global data and new products at Washington, D.C. AI unicorn Afiniti, marking a homecoming for Delk.

The addition of Delk comes as Torch.AI continues to experience rapid growth in both the commercial and public sectors, due to demand for its software platform Nexus™. Proven to provide significant security, speed and quality improvements in data processing, Nexus helps customers across a variety of industries gather complex data holdings and rapidly illuminate knowledge.

"Delk is a prolific inventor and will continue to drive innovation in his hometown of Kansas City," says Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "He is a powerhouse blend of creative product development genius and data aficionado, making him the ideal fit to lead our product team. I look forward to watching our clients and the local community benefit from his expertise and direction."

We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

