InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Umbrella for Patios (HOF-114)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent my patio umbrella from being blown over and causing damage to the table and other surrounding objects," said an inventor, from Richmond, Texas, "so I invented the ULTIMATE UMBRELLA. My design could enhance safety and convenience."

The invention provides an effective way to operate and control a patio-style umbrella. In doing so, it ensures that the canopy is closed during high winds. As a result, it prevents the umbrella from being blown over and it could help to prevent damage and injuries. The invention features an automatic and durable design that is easy to operate and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

