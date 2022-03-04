Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai: The Metaverse must be Fully Decentralized

TOKYO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent interview, Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai expressed his views on the development of the metaverse: "Many metaverse products or ecologies are still centralized, which could not be called real metaverse. Only the decentralized metaverse is safe, free and eternal, and that is the real metaverse."

After years of development, the Internet industry has been in a difficult situation. The technological innovation is needed to enter a new round of growth. In 2021, the popularity of the metaverse concept gives people new hope. The new form of Internet, which brings together many new digital technologies, is leading a new wave of technological innovation. The metaverse concept application innovatively introduces a decentralized economic system based on blockchain. NFT becomes an important carrier of the whole system, which successfully bridges the virtual world and the real world. It makes the confirmation of assets and identity as well as circulation realizable possible.

"At present, although the metaverse concept application chain games in the market introduces a decentralized economic system, many chain games only make the digital assets or NFT assets on the chain. The chain game application itself is still deployed on centralized servers, which cannot avoid the situation of the user assets or game being manipulated by individuals or institutions." Ethanim CEO Takaaki Ansai said, "Ethanim was born to solve the problem through trusted computing technology and innovative ecological logic. So that the whole of the application is on the chain. It helps the chain games implement decentralization to provide users with a real metaverse."

It is understood that Ethanim is a new generation of public chains, which is a tailor-made metaverse to support the full decentralization of any large application. It uses an entirely new solution that is different from traditional blockchains. It creates a trusted execution environment and monitoring process for applications - RSM (Reliable State Machine). It places the nodes running applications within trusted constraints, regulates and monitors the code integrity and running state of applications, and ensures that the right applications are running in the right place.

At the same time, Ethanim introduces validators to validate the consensus of the reliable state machine, which ensures the decentralization and security of the system. This validation will be very simple, efficient, and does not affect the system performance, so that there is no need for multi-node consensus on the computation results. It solves the problem of inefficient consensus on complex computation from the origin.

In addition, Ethanim not only makes the nodes trustworthy, but also clones real-time snapshots of the applications and stores them in a distributed manner. The users' behavioral information, digital assets, and virtual identities will be eternal. Even if the application developer modifies the application rules or suspends the running of the application, any community user can restore the application to an arbitrary state at any time. Therefore, Ethanim has historically made the metaverse applications eternal.

Ethanim enables applications to be "eternal" and "decentralized" by making them "trustworthy at runtime" and "recoverable by anyone when shut down". With this new application decentralization solution, Ethanim creatively support the decentralization of any large application for the first time. It will become a metaverse infrastructure and portal.

After the launch, Ethanim will focus on the techniques to publish the test network online as early as possible. At the same time, Ethanim also looks for partners to lay a foundation for the future ecology of the metaverse.

