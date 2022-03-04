Burns & Levinson Partner Frank A. Segall Receives Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's 2021 Modell Award

BOSTON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Frank A. Segall , who chairs the firm's Business Group, Finance Group and Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, received the 2021 Modell Award from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation on March 3, 2022. Segall was honored with his wife Karen and family – sons Brett and Jordan and daughter-in-law Stephanie – for their unfailing commitment and personal dedication to supporting and furthering the organization's mission. Inspired by his son Brett who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease nearly 15 years ago, Segall and his family have raised almost $1.5 million for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Upon accepting the award Segall said, "We are merely a conduit for our family, friends and my clients who have contributed almost $1.5 million on Brett's behalf to support our fight against this dreaded disease. We accept this prestigious Modell Award on their behalf."

At Burns & Levinson, Segall has built a reputation as one of the most influential corporate dealmakers in Boston throughout his over 35 years of practicing law. He has helped hundreds of companies and entrepreneurs across the country finance and build their businesses, develop synergies, broker strategic partnerships and exit when the time is right. Segall represents many of Boston's leading financial institutions in closing sophisticated financings to many companies – arranging billions of dollars of financings for them.

Segall is also considered one of the top cannabis business attorneys in the country. He was one of the first leading corporate lawyers to enter the cannabis industry over 10 years ago and was named an inaugural Cannabis Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. Under his direction, he has created a practice with unrivaled experience in cannabis and hemp/CBD business formation and corporate structuring, capital raises, M&A, investment structuring, and overall business issues affecting the fast-growing cannabis industry. Segall and his team are among the busiest lawyers in the country handling M&A and high-level corporate and financing deals in the private and public markets in the cannabis market.

Segall received his J.D. from Columbia University in 1984 and his B.A., cum laude, from Brandeis University in 1981.

