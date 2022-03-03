BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its affordable housing finance team with the addition of Ethan Waite, Director. Based in Walker & Dunlop's New York office, Mr. Waite joins Managing Director John Gilmore and his team, which is focused on growing the firm's originations of affordable multifamily properties in one of the most important rental housing markets in the country.

Walker & Dunlop Grows Affordable Multifamily Finance Team (PRNewswire)

"Ethan has played a number of significant roles in the affordable rental housing industry and will bring considerable value to our already strong team of multifamily bankers and brokers," said Mr. Gilmore. "Walker & Dunlop is very focused on expanding its affordable housing debt and equity offerings, as evidence by our acquisition of Alliant Capital in 2021. We're thrilled to continue growing the team with skilled hires like Ethan."

"I couldn't be more excited to join Walker & Dunlop's growing affordable housing finance team," commented Mr. Waite. "The firm has incredibly talented bankers and brokers, a well-known and respected brand, as well as some of the most advanced technology in the commercial real estate industry."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop as a Managing Director, Mr. Waite served as a Vice President at CBRE, where he was responsible for the origination of affordable multifamily housing loans. Previously, he worked for Freddie Mac, where he held various production and underwriting roles.

Walker & Dunlop, the largest provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market in 20211, has been a major player in affordable housing finance for years. The firm joined forces with Alliant Capital, the 6th largest LIHTC syndicator in the United States, providing a one-stop-shop for affordable housing debt and equity needs. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's commitment to affordable housing, read our ESG Report.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

1 MBA 2020 Commercial/Multifamily Origination Rankings

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.