Skanska builds innovate mixed-used development in London, UK, for GBP 235M, about SEK 2.9 billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Welput, the specialist central London office fund managed by BentallGreenOak (BGO), to deliver a mixed-use commercial development in Victoria, London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 235M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the first quarter 2022.

The 43,700 square meter (470,000 square feet) building will provide commercial office space over sixteen floors, along with retail units at ground level. Skanska will deliver the building construction, along with mechanical and electrical engineering services.

The project will pioneer innovations in sustainability to create a healthy, green building fit for the future. It will focus on carbon reduction through attention to detail at every stage - from material selection, site operating efficiencies to modern methods of construction. The building is designed to meet Energy Performance Certification, EPC, A and WELL `Platinum' certification and exceed The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) 2030 sustainability targets. The scheme also targets several other certifications, such as BREEAM `Outstanding'.

Construction is due to start on site in the third quarter of 2022, with completion expected during the second quarter of 2026.

