Professional Fighters League Partners With Mercury To Create PFL NFT Platform And Digital Collectibles Mercury to operate PFL marketplace where fans and digital collectors will be able to buy, trade and sell NFTs

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, announced today it is partnering with Mercury to develop and operate a PFL-branded NFT platform where fans can buy, trade and sell digital collectibles. Mercury, which builds white-label NFT platforms designed to give sports properties, universities, and leagues the power to create one-of-a-kind digital experiences for their fans, will also create league and fighter-inspired NFTs, with products expected to go on sale ahead of the 2022 Regular Season beginning April 20 across ESPN networks and streaming platforms.

The digital collectibles will be available for purchase with credit cards or cryptocurrency at a to-be-announced PFL subdomain.

"The marketplace will serve as an integral part of the PFL community and accentuates our strategy to leverage blockchain technology to build deeper engagement with our global fanbase," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "PFL features the best fighters in the world and we're excited to work with Mercury to give MMA fans and collectors cutting-edge ways to connect with our star athletes."

"Mercury is focused on ushering in an entirely new way to follow and support your favorite sports teams and athletes," said Mercury CEO Porter Grieve. "Partnering with widely-recognized innovators like the PFL is key to our mission to reimagine the fan experience using web3 technology."

Mercury partners with some of the biggest sports properties in the country to provide the best long-term solution for creating and selling NFTs to connect with their fan bases and build brand loyalty.

Following a breakthrough year that saw 100 percent audience growth, PFL has accelerated its momentum in the early part of 2022 with a multi-year renewal with ESPN, generating widespread buzz around the upcoming Challenger Series on Fubo Sports Network, and adding several leading brands to its blue-chip sponsorship portfolio.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Ray Cooper III and Movlid Khaybulaev. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

