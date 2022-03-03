PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $131.4 million compared to $118.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 10.9% increase and a new record for fourth quarter shipments. Foreign currency translation reduced fourth quarter 2021 net sales by $0.7 million.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $9.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 net income benefited from the increased gross profit on incremental sales and the selling price increases announced in 2021 partially offsetting the impact of rising costs on key raw material inputs and transportation expenses. Also benefiting the year-over-year comparison were charges incurred for litigation reserves and loss on sale of assets in 2020 not recurring in 2021 as well as the timing of expense recognition for employee bonus plans.

Net sales for the full year 2021 were $517.4 million, compared to $466.4 million in 2020. This is the third consecutive year of record net sales and represents a 10.9% increase. Favorable foreign currency translation accounted for $9.3 million of the full year 2021 net sales increase.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $35.7 million, or $7.19 per diluted share, compared to $29.8 million, or $5.98 per diluted share in 2020. Net income for the full year 2021 was negatively impacted by significant increases in raw material prices and transportation expenses. However, the increase in margin on incremental sales as well as the early-stage pricing benefit for announced price increases in 2021 helped offset those inflationary increases allowing us to substantially maintain our year-over-year gross profit comparison.

On March 2, 2022, we amended our line of credit agreement with PNC Bank, National Association to increase our facility limit from $65.0 million to $90.0 million, modified our index used to determine the interest rates from LIBOR to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index ("BSBY") and extended the maturity from June 30, 2024 to March 2, 2026. Substantially all other terms remain the same.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The third consecutive year for record net sales and record earnings per share in 2021 is the result of the resolve, commitment and dedication of our global team. This also represents the fourth consecutive year of record domestic net sales with PLP-USA posting a year-over-year increase of 28%. That increase in domestic net sales and to a lesser extent the increase in net sales for EMEA more than covered shortfalls experienced in the America's and Asia-Pacific regions. The Asia-Pacific region relies heavily on government sponsored infrastructure projects which continue to be more negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than the other regions. As supply chain disruptions and significant inflation for core raw material commodities and transportation costs have impacted our global operations, we have announced price increases to combat these inflationary increases. While we expect these price increases to substantially offset inflation to date, continued cost inflation may require further price adjustments. We do anticipate COVID-19 will continue to challenge our business as well as the global economy well into 2022. As always, we are fully committed to providing our customers with the high-quality products they expect while staying focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, vendors and their families."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















December 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

2021

2020









ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,406

$ 45,175 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,744 ($3,464 in 2020)

98,203

92,686 Inventories - net

114,507

97,537 Prepaid expenses

19,778

17,660 Other current assets

3,217

3,256 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

272,111

256,314









Property, plant and equipment - net

149,774

125,965 Goodwill

28,194

29,508 Other intangible assets - net

12,039

14,443 Deferred income taxes

3,839

10,863 Other assets

23,061

23,994









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 489,018

$ 461,087









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Trade accounts payable

$ 42,376

$ 31,646 Notes payable to banks

16,423

17,428 Current portion of long-term debt

3,116

5,216 Accrued compensation

13,756

14,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,864

34,748 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

105,535

103,774









Long-term debt, less current portion

40,048

33,333 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

27,335

31,911









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,907,143 and

4,902,233 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

13,185

13,028 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 243,138 and 265,508 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(10,102)

(10,940) Deferred compensation liability

10,102

10,940 Paid-in capital

47,814

43,134 Retained earnings

410,673

379,035 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,685,387 and 1,611,927 shares at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(93,836)

(88,568) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(61,719)

(54,551) TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

316,117

292,078 Noncontrolling interest

(17)

(9) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

316,100

292,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 489,018

$ 461,087

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





























(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31

Twelve Months Ended December 31





2021

2020

2021

2020









































Net sales

$ 131,446

$ 118,506

$ 517,417

$ 466,449

Cost of products sold

91,598

81,883

351,175

312,436

GROSS PROFIT

39,848

36,623

166,242

154,013





















Costs and expenses

















Selling

10,697

9,408

40,539

35,637

General and administrative

12,352

16,432

55,257

56,335

Research and engineering

4,953

4,676

19,188

17,625

Other operating expense - net

881

2,239

3,709

4,209





28,883

32,755

118,693

113,806





















OPERATING INCOME

10,965

3,868

47,549

40,207





















Other income (expense)

















Interest income

92

33

169

259

Interest expense

(544)

(464)

(2,023)

(2,396)

Other income - net

1,452

726

3,201

2,501





1,000

295

1,347

364





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

11,965

4,163

48,896

40,571





















Income tax expense

3,014

1,505

13,175

10,810





















NET INCOME

$ 8,951

$ 2,658

$ 35,721

$ 29,761





















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

11

8

42





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 8,974

$ 2,669

$ 35,729

$ 29,803





















AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

















OUTSTANDING:

















Basic

4,907

4,899

4,907

4,923

Diluted

5,026

5,027

4,970

4,984





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

















COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic

$ 1.83

$ 0.54

$ 7.28

$ 6.05

Diluted

$ 1.79

$ 0.53

$ 7.19

$ 5.98





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.80

