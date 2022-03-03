NATURAL GROCERS ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH ANNUAL BEAT THE TIME CHANGE BLUES EVENT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The risk of heart attack is significantly higher the week after the clock "springs forward" for Daylight Saving Time, according to findings from a 2019 meta-analysis of studies spanning more than 100,000 participants. The research also shows that for most people, "alignment to the new time takes up to seven days," and Natural Grocers® wants to provide extra support for its communities throughout this period with "Beat the Time Change Blues".i From March 12th – 19th, the first week of Daylight Saving Time, shoppers will enjoy robust discounts on a range of products and can enter in store for a chance to win free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee for one year. The organic and natural grocery retailer also invites customers to sign a petition asking Congress to end Daylight Saving Time via its website.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

Daylight Saving Busters (8 Days of Deals in Arizona Stores) of up to 42% off:

The range of products featured in the Daylight Saving Busters is curated to help "Beat the Time Change Blues" all day long. Shoppers can start by snagging a deal on a convenient, nutritious breakfast with Birch Benders Toaster Waffles, including Keto, Paleo, and Protein varieties, along with select roasts of Natural Grocers Brand Organic, Fair Trade Coffee. RUNA Organic Clean Energy Drinks are on special to provide sustained energy through the afternoon slump.ii iii Additionally, Nixie Organic Sparkling Water, Evolution Fresh® Organic Juices, and KeVita® Organic Probiotic Drinks (in select flavors) are all in the line-up to fuel the Daylight Saving Time adjustment with hydration.iv Protein-powered snacks, chocolate candy bars, and more will also be available at treat-yourself prices, along with a selection of energy, relaxation, and sleep-supporting supplements and essential oils. Since the time change also impacts furry family members, all Vital Planet Pet Supplements will be available at 30% off.

Enter in store for your chance to win free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee for one year:

One happy coffee lover at each of Natural Grocers' 162 stores will win free Natural Grocers Brand Coffee for one year ($95 value)v! Organic and Fair Trade Certified, it's available in six varieties, including single origin whole bean roasts and breakfast, French, and decaf ground blends. Shoppers can also elevate their coffee routine with Natural Grocers' Hack Your Coffee tutorial.

"We are confident that when we host an event, no matter the occasion, it is anchored in our Founding Principles of empowering our Communities and Crew members to take charge of their health," commented Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "We carefully vet our offerings based on our high product standards designed to support our customers' health and promote a thriving, regenerating environment, and what better way to Beat the Time Change Blues than that?"

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

i https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6463000/

ii https://birchbenders.com/collections/toaster-waffles

iii https://runa.com/

iv https://drinknixie.com/

v NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins on March 12, 2022 and ends on March 19, 2022. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.