DAVCO Announces New Fuel Pro Options for North American Commercial Truck Market

SALINE, Mich., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVCO unveiled today the Fuel Pro 385/387/388 models, its latest all-in-one fuel filter, water separator, and fuel preheaters for heavy-duty diesel designed to fit Western Star, Volvo, Navistar and Mack Class 8 trucks. With the newest versions of the Fuel Pro joining the Fuel Pro 485/486/487 models, DAVCO three-layer filtration/ water separation technology is now available to work with heavy-duty diesel engines in the majority of Class 8 vehicles in North America.

DAVCO, the North American leader in fuel heater/water separators and filter systems for diesel-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway equipment and commercial marine applications, is owned by Southfield, Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a global leader in advanced transportation technology that also includes Truck-Lite, RIGID and Lumitec advanced LED lighting, ECCO and Code-3 safety systems, and Road Ready advanced telematics.

Three-Layer Filtration Technology Ensures Maximum Efficiency

The hallmark of the latest Fuel Pro models is its three-layer filtration technology, ensuring the water separation functionality is maintained throughout the life of the filter. While this technology is not new to DAVCO – it was first introduced in the Fuel Pro 485/486/487 models in 2016 – this is the first time this technology will be available on Volvo Class 8 vehicles.

Customers can also choose to add an optional pre-heater, overnight heater and water-in-fuel sensor that will help start and keep the engine running in any weather conditions, based on their specific needs.

DAVCO now also offers fuel-blending as a next step in fuel heat for Class 8 units. While the optional fuel pre-heater and overnight heater on the Fuel Pro 385/387/388 are to aid at start up, the 388 was designed unlike anything available today, using diesel fuel itself instead of engine coolant to provide additional heat during operation. The use of fuel increases efficiency and takes in-operation fuel heat to a whole new level.

New and Improved Shop Pro is 44 Pounds Lighter, Smaller Without Sacrifice

Additionally, DAVCO has introduced the new and improved Shop Pro FXP 95, the company's multipurpose shop floor tool for heavy duty diesel engines. The new model has been redesigned to be 44 pounds lighter and 15 percent smaller than the previous version, improving customer ease-of-use without reducing performance.

Shop Pro FXP 95 also uses the latest three-layer filtration technology utilized in the Fuel Pro 385 model to strip water from outside the media with two inside stripping operations, including a coalescent layer and a hydrophobic layer. This ensures no water will pass the filter, particularly for ultra-low sulfur and biodiesel fuels, which have become difficult to separate.

DAVCO Develops Solutions that Fit the Needs of Customers Today, Tomorrow

In January 2022, DAVCO announced a $3.5 million investment in its Saline, Michigan, campus to create an Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center, extending its manufacturing capabilities into advanced electronics technologies that will become more prevalent with electric-powered commercial vehicles. The state-of-the-art facility sits adjacent to the existing DAVCO manufacturing facility and is expected to be fully operational this year.

Yet, given that most fleets will continue operating diesel-powered trucks for another decade or more, DAVCO remains committed to delivering industry-leading products for the diesel-powered truck market.

"With the industry's attention on electric vehicles, today's product announcements serve as a reminder that we remain committed to our diesel customers," said Laurie Beegle, President at DAVCO. "Whether their products are powered by diesel or electric, commercial transportation fleets can continue to expect the same level of outstanding support they have always received from us."

About DAVCO

DAVCO is the North American leader in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel-powered truck fuel-heater/water separators and filter systems. In addition to the popular Fuel Pro® line, DAVCO also produces the Diesel Pro® for medium trucks, Sea Pro® for marine applications, Industrial Pro® models for off-road applications and a line of industrial automatic oil replenishment systems, with regulators, slow flow meters, and fluid level switches. The Shop Pro is a multi-purpose shop floor and service truck tool for priming diesel engines, removing fuel from fuel system components, sweeping diesel fuel tanks and transferring diesel fuel between storage tanks. DAVCO products are designed for tough commercial applications including On and Off-Highway, Industrial, Gen Set, Construction, Military and Marine.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

