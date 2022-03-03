BizLink Announces the World's First VESA Certified DP80 Enhanced mDP Cable

FREMONT, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the release of its DP80 Enhanced mDP cable in the market, which is the world's first VESA® certified DP80 cable. The new DP80 Enhanced mDP cable features high transmission capacities with the new data rates of UHBR10 (10 Gbps), UHBR13.5 (13.5 Gbps), and UHBR20 (20 Gbps).

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/BizLink Technology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BizLink has worked with VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) on developing the next generation of Enhanced full-size DP/mDP cables and connectors since 2019 to break the bandwidth limit of the legacy DP/mDP cables and connectors. With the latest DP technology, the DP80 Enhanced mDP cable supports the new data rates of UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20. The cable has a maximum data throughput of up to 80 Gbps, which is designed for the connections of the most advanced visual display applications and systems. It supports a wider bandwidth in video streaming for higher resolution and quality of videos and is backward compatible with existing DisplayPort devices.

The new DP80 standard creates an exciting advantage for a superior connection over the now-aged cables. As a premier supplier of high-speed interconnect solutions for client peripherals, BizLink also offers leading-edge DP80 Enhanced mDP connectors, Enhanced full-size DP cables and connectors, and other latest DP connectivity applications.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and to become the leading global interconnect solution supplier. We support industries that are environmentally conscious and improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT Infrastructure, Client Peripherals, Optical Fiber Communications, Telecom and Networking, Electrical Appliances, Healthcare, Factory Automation, Machinery and Sensors, Motor Vehicle, Rolling Stock, Marine, Industrial, and Solar. In addition, with flexible production resources and global R&D teams in America, Europe, and Asia, BizLink always provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets. BizLink also specializes in providing one-stop EMS and NPI services based on customer's requests. At BizLink, we strive to keep collaborating closely with customers to turn their innovative ideas into reality. Visit www.bizlinktech.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BizLink Technology, Inc.