Verana Health Launches Qdata™ Glaucoma to Deliver Real-World Insights into Glaucoma Patient Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health , a digital health company that delivers quality drug lifecycle and medical practice insights from an exclusive real-world data network, today announced that it has launched Qdata™ Glaucoma. Qdata Glaucoma is the first-and-only data module reflective of a full, real-world glaucoma patient journey to accelerate quality insights. The fit-for-purpose data module comprises more than 5 million de-identified patients, ranging from suspect diagnosis through treatment and outcomes.

Qdata Glaucoma is powered by real-world glaucoma data from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), which is managed and analyzed by the Academy and Verana Health. Qdata Glaucoma enables insight generation for life sciences organizations using high-quality glaucoma data. The module also delivers the most comprehensive view of the glaucoma patient journey to enable new insights into treatment patterns and outcomes, postmarketing safety, comparative effectiveness, and label expansion and modification.

Qdata Glaucoma uniquely combines exclusive structured and unstructured electronic health record data from ophthalmologists with medical and pharmacy claims from millions of de-identified glaucoma patients treated by more than 15,000 clinicians via Verana Health's VeraQ™ population health data engine. Verana Health then tokenizes, harmonizes, cleanses, and curates the data with artificial intelligence as well as verification and oversight from clinicians with glaucoma expertise to provide meaningful insights from glaucoma-specific outcomes and risk factors, such as elevated intraocular pressure (IOP).

"One of the unique aspects about Qdata Glaucoma is that the treatment and outcomes data are specific to a given eye," said Robert Chang, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Stanford University. "Verana Health has a unique team of clinicians, data scientists, and research design experts all working together to ensure accuracy as well as acknowledge some limitations in real-world big data."

Glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness worldwide, is a group of eye diseases that damage the eye's optic nerve and can result in vision loss and even blindness. About 3 million Americans have glaucoma, but that number is expected to rise to 4 million by 2030, according to the National Eye Institute . There is no cure for glaucoma. If it is caught early, however, it can be treated with eye drops, oral medication, and/or surgery to reduce IOP—the only currently modifiable risk factor for glaucoma progression—and prevent permanent vision loss.

"To accelerate the medical research that yields life-changing therapeutics for the millions of patients under threat of blindness from glaucoma, high-quality data is needed on glaucoma-specific outcomes, with support from expert clinicians to ensure that the right questions are asked to identify meaningful and actionable answers," said Michael Mbagwu, MD, Adjunct Clinical Instructor of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine and Medical Director, Verana Health. "By collaborating with Verana Health to analyze Qdata Glaucoma, researchers gain access to years of longitudinal glaucoma data and our clinical experts that deliver deep insights into the patient journey that can advance drug development and lead to better treatments for patients."

Qdata Glaucoma is research-ready to power quality insights impacting interventions such as medications and surgical procedures, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). For example, Qdata Glaucoma can provide insights for:

Tracking treatment patterns and outcomes via IOP within select cohorts of patients with glaucoma

Understanding treatment patterns and outcomes for patients who received MIGS procedures

Conducting postmarketing surveillance via real-world evidence to meet regulatory requirements for a glaucoma medication or medical device to monitor safety and adverse events, as well as understanding patient demographics of early recipients

Recognizing how a surgery or medication compares to others with respect to patient outcomes

Identifying how MIGS procedures have been utilized in-market to inform regulatory strategy

Evaluating how a surgery or medication is performing to monitor current sales activity and forecast future sales activity

"Life sciences professionals in glaucoma have been burdened by shifting market dynamics across a slew of reimbursement changes, competitor advancements, and issues with treatment adherence that make it difficult to ascertain how to shape their glaucoma therapeutics strategy," said Sujay Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer, Verana Health. "Qdata Glaucoma now provides life sciences organizations with unequaled high-quality data and a complete look into the glaucoma patient journey that can guide better business decisions and drive research to inform payer, commercial, and regulatory strategies."

Insights using Qdata Glaucoma are now available through Verana Health's service offerings to life sciences professionals in health economics and outcomes research, medical affairs, market access, and commercialization.

To learn more about Qdata Glaucoma or to meet with Verana Health at the American Glaucoma Society meeting, click here .

About Verana Health

Verana Health is a digital health company committed to delivering quality drug lifecycle and medical practice insights from an exclusive real-world data network. Verana Health is entrusted by key specialty medical societies to manage data from more than 20,000 healthcare providers and 70 electronic health record systems. Its healthcare data ecosystem is powered by VeraQ™, a population health data engine that securely powers a data integrity feedback loop of nearly a half-billion, point-of-care health encounters. By applying advanced analytics to fit-for-purpose, quality data sets (Qdata™), Verana Health helps life sciences collaborators generate real-world evidence, advance business insights, and accelerate medical innovations that promote quality of care and quality of life. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

