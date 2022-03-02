Star of the North: Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis Anticipated to Open in June All-new hotel in downtown Minneapolis is now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning this summer

MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A shiny new beacon of warmth and light in the heart of the city, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis is now accepting reservations for arrivals in just a few months with an anticipated opening date this June.

"Like the building itself, Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will be warm, inviting and filled with light, engaging in local culture, encouraging connections and setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in the city," says Antoine Chahwan, President, Hotel Operations – Americas East.

With architecture, Hotel and guest room interiors by Smallwood and restaurant interiors and pool deck bar styling by AvroKO, the Hotel will offer 222 guest rooms and suites, all with unobstructed Mississippi River and skyline views. Light fills every area of the Hotel, including the welcoming street-level lobby, sunny pool deck and versatile spaces for hosting business and social events. The new Four Seasons will also be home to a vibrant social scene with street front dining concepts by award-winning local Chef Gavin Kaysen. On the building's uppermost floors are 34 Four Seasons Private Residences.

"The state motto of Minnesota is L'Étoile du Nord, and Star of the North is what we aspire to be," says General Manager Florian Riedel, who has been assembling a diverse team of more than 300 employees dedicated to making guests from near and far feel right at home. "With our neighbours in the downtown area, we are very committed to making positive contributions in support of our community and the future of our city."

Destination Dining

Four Seasons has partnered with award-winning local Chef Gavin Kaysen to create the city's newest destination restaurant. With an open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows, this inviting, street front space will be the perfect setting to embark on a Mediterranean cruise of flavours with family, friends, neighbours and colleagues. Also at street level is Chef Gavin's grab-and-go or sit-and-savour café serving up fresh brewed coffees and healthy, feel-good fare.

Upstairs on the pool deck will be a casual bar and grill by day, and a cozy place to enjoy a nightcap under the stars or partake in Executive Chef Martín Morelli's "Italian Riviera meets the Mississippi River" menu. With two decades of Four Seasons experience, Chef Martín also oversees the Hotel's banquet operations, crafting customized food and beverage plans for business and social events, including weddings.

The fourth-floor pool deck will be open to guests at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis in June 2022. (PRNewswire)

Nourishment for Mind, Body and Soul

Four storeys above the bustling city streets, a sun-soaked terrace is home to the largest pool deck in Minneapolis. Equipped with heated bar and fire table, it's a year-round place to relax and take in the city views.

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will also debut a new urban spa sanctuary with a menu of bespoke treatments. Guests can also take advantage of a fully-equipped indoor fitness centre with movement studio and indoor pool.

Be among the first to stay at the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis: In anticipation of its opening, the Hotel is offering an Experience More package, featuring a USD 100 credit per night per room or USD 200 per night per suite, with a two night minimum stay. The credit may be applied to food and beverage, or spa. Reservations may be made online or by calling 1 (800) 819-5053.

Business Meetings and Social Events

With more than 16,500 square feet (1,500 square metres) of event spaces - including a grand ballroom with outdoor terrace, a second ballroom and a series of intimate meeting rooms, and more - the Hotel promises to be the venue of choice for business meetings, weddings and social events in the city. Every space is bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, with state-of-the-art technologies and elegant, understated décor that allows planners and hosts to customize the perfect backdrop for their event. An on-site team of expert event planners and the Hotel's culinary team and catering staff will ensure creative planning paired with flawless execution.

Interested meeting planners, event hosts and wedding couples are invited to email sales.minneapolis@fourseasons.com for information and to arrange pre-opening site tours.

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis is located at the top of the pedestrian Nicollet Mall in the heart of downtown, just steps from the Mississippi River and with easy access to major league sports venues and the city's best places to shop, dine, enjoy live performances and explore. Just 20 minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Four Seasons is also a gateway to limitless recreational opportunities in the state, with 11,000+ lakes, 4,000+ miles of bike trails, 400+ golf courses, and 66 state parks.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 48 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Brett Garrison

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis