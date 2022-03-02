Forward Air Chief Commercial Officer Named a 2022 Georgia Titan 100

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the "Company", "Forward", "we", "our", or "us") is pleased to announce that its Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Schara, has been recognized as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program, presented by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. Honorees are selected based on a criteria that measures accomplishments, leadership excellence, corporate vision and professional passion.

2022 Titan 100 Georgia (PRNewswire)

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Scott Schara received this honor following a career punctuated by progress and value creation. Joining Forward Air in August 2020, Scott leverages his vast experience in logistics and supply chain to chart the company's go-to-market and customer engagement strategies. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in helping implement Forward Air's growth strategy and meeting customer needs through the expansion of the company's LTL network.

"In a short amount of time, Scott has made a tremendous impact on Forward Air," says Tom Schmitt, Forward Air CEO. "His expertise and leadership have empowered the continued commercial progress of Forward Air, both through organic infrastructure investments and acquisitions. As we focus on finding new and innovative ways to meet our customers' needs and expand our market share, I am confident in our outlook given the commitment of leaders like Scott."

"It is incredibly humbling and encouraging to see my professional dedication and expertise honored with this award," said Scott Schara. "Our industry is one of critical importance to business and everyday life, and I am privileged to not only work in the space of true impact and value, but to be recognized for it as well."

Scott Schara will be honored alongside the other Titan 100 in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and at an awards ceremony on May 12, 2022.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload ("LTL") services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com .

