Chief Collision Technology Expands Paintless Dent Repair Network Offering Total Management of Hail Damage Repair

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Collision Technology, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leading provider of collision technology repair solutions, has expanded its network of Paintless Dent Repair ("PDR") shops across the United States. Each shop is carefully monitored by Chief Hail Solutions to meet Chief's strict quality standards in tech training and customer service.

With its expanded network, Chief now offers an all-in-one solution for insurance companies and others with large volumes of vehicles, such as dealerships and fleet managers, while eliminating the cost and training required to staff a CAT site. Whether the hail event is small or large, Chief's team of hail damage experts can set up a hail site at no cost and manage all aspects of repair, including:

Providing an initial assessment of hail damage using Chief's exclusive product, Constellation TM , the industry's first touchless mobile 3D hail damage scanning system;

Scheduling a PDR at various sites as needed and monitoring time, cost estimates and repairs;

Assuring proper repairs for all vehicles that meet OEM standards;

Confirming all repairs (large and small) are completed for all customers; and

Ensuring diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibration are completed and documented as needed.

"We know the hassle and expense associated with monitoring hail sites and the need for honest, quality PDR repairs, and we're pleased to now be able to provide customers with a solution," said Bob Finkle, Brand Manager with VSG. "Insurance companies, dealership and fleet managers can now call Chief's PDR Network and have us on site within 48 hours of the hail event, to handle all the necessary paperwork, repairs and reporting. We're well equipped to take this responsibility on and glad to provide relief to our already busy customers."

Those interested in working with Chief's PDR Network can get more information at chieftechnology.com/hailsolutions.

About Chief Collision Technology:

Chief is a collision technology leader that provides modern body shops the tools, technology and training needed to perform accurate repairs, including repairs after a hail storm as part of its Chief Hail Solutions. For 50 years, Chief's innovative technology solutions have helped shops identify, diagnose, and repair the damage and document that the vehicle was returned to the original manufacturer's specifications. Chief Collision Technology is one segment of the Vehicle Service Group companies, which is a part of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit chieftechnology.com .

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 90 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

