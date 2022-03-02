BORA® Tool Begins Partnership with the Carhartt Workshop's Tool Rental Program

TROY, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools, woodworking, and workshop accessories, is partnering with the Carhartt Workshop's free tool lending program to supply the BORA® product line of tools to the Detroit community. The partnership between the two Detroit area-based companies includes a wide range of BORA tools that will expand the Carhartt Workshop's tool library and help the community tackle additional projects while delivering professional results, all free of charge.

Pictured left to right: Tara Farrand, BORA Marketing & Communications Manager, Mike Ursell, BORA President & Founder, Miguel Mereles, Carhartt Workshop Tool Manager, Achille Bianchi, Carhartt Workshop Manager, and Connor Ursell, BORA Brand Manager (PRNewswire)

BORA tools now available at the Carhartt Workshop in Detroit - all free of charge to the Metro-Detroit community.

"BORA has always been about people - - getting people the right tools to simplify their tasks and help complete their work more easily, while at the same time helping people increase their productivity and expand their capabilities," said Mike Ursell, President and Founder at BORA Tool. "Supplying free tools for the community to access through the Carhartt Workshop allows us to carry on this mission right here in our own backyard. We look forward to being a part of this important community initiative and participating in other opportunities the workshop has to offer."

The Carhartt Workshop is a collaborative community space built by the original Carhartt® workwear company. The Workshop provides access to the tools and equipment needed to complete DIY projects, and community spaces to host meetings, hold training sessions, and teach workshops. All Workshop services are free to the community.

"We greatly appreciate BORA Tool's support of the Carhartt Workshop, giving us the opportunity to make our rental program more robust for local residents," said Susie Craft, Community Partnerships Manager at Carhartt. "As a family-owned business ourself, we know how important it is to make a difference in the community in which we serve and we're grateful to partner with like-minded companies like BORA."

BORA products available for free rental include:

100" NGX Saw Guide System

MiteriX

Quickcut™

Portable Folding Miter Saw Stand

Centipede 2' x 4' Work Stand

Centipede 4' x 6' Work Stand

Centipede 4' x 8' Work Stand

Centipede Workbench Tabletop with Carry Bag

Pedestal Roller

Speedhorse XT

To view and reserve the BORA tools available for free rental at the Carhartt Workshop visit https://carharttworkshop.myturn.com/library/. For more information about BORA tools, visit boratool.com or call 866.588.0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit www.boratool.com.

Media Contact:

For review requests or questions, contact Tara Farrand, pr@boratool.com or 248-369-3282.

BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BORA Tool