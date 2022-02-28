Red Hat Joins Magma Core Foundation at Premier Level, Community Set to Further Open Source Mobile Packet Core

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Magma project, an open-source software platform that gives network operators an open, flexible and extendable mobile core network solution, announced continued community growth as Red Hat joins Arm, Meta, and Qualcomm as Magma's newest premier member, while sixteen other organizations join as General or Associate members: AMD, AQSACOM, Althea, Canonical, ecrio, free5GC, GenXcomm Inc., Lekha Wireless Solutions, Platform 9 Systems, Radtonics, Ramanujan College, Sempre.ai, Telaverge, WaveLabs, Whitestack, and ZEDEDA. Additionally, Emily Yousling , Product Manager, joins the Magma Governing Board as the Meta representative.

"I am excited to join the Magma community as part of the Governing Board," said Emily Yousling, Product Manager, Meta. "The collaborative nature of the project and the diversity of membership is a powerful tool in creating innovative core networking solutions in the open."

"We are pleased to see the Magma community continue to evolve at the Linux Foundation as a leader in network innovation," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "The addition of Red Hat and other leading industry organizations are a welcome addition to our growing community. We are creating a venue for enabling change in the packet core space and integration across the stack."

Since moving to the Linux Foundation in early 2021, Magma has grown considerably as a community with robust set of new members; the adoption of a master architecture roadma p (that's 3GPP generation and access network agnostic); formation of a neutral governance structure ; the hosting of its first Linux Foundation-managed event, Magma Day, (which was co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 202); availability of the Magma 1.6 release ; and demonstration of "Zero Touch Magma Automation with LFN EMCO" at the Linux Foundation Demo Pavilion at the 2021 Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit.

"Open source is at the core of everything we do at Red Hat," said Azhar Sayeed, Senior Director, Global Telco Technical Development, Red Hat. "The Magma Core Foundation has grown as an open source community and a leader in network innovation by providing operators with the flexibility and adaptability they need in a mobile core network solution. Joining the Magma Core Foundation as a premier member is a natural fit for Red Hat because we feel that together, we can continue to support and advance the adoption of open source technologies and the communities of developers that drive them."

free5GC

"The ultimate goal of free5GC is to implement a full commercially operational core network including Operation, Administration and Management (OAM), orchestrator, and network slicing," said Jyh-Cheng Chen, leader of the free5GC project. "We are pleased to join the Magma community to co-develop a complete ecosystem and facilitate innovations in 5G and beyond."

Wavelabs

"5G and Magma Core is the center of our strategy, and we believe Magma Core will enable a plethora of innovative 5G use cases at the Network Edge," said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Wavelabs. At 'Wavelabs.ai,' we are committed to contributing to the Magma Core Opensource from architecture to development and testing. As a trusted partner to our customers, we advance Magma Core adoption and its use cases leveraging our deep expertise by offering Magma distro, support, and integration services. We serve equipment vendors, service providers, hyperscales, and enterprises and help them in accelerating their Journey to Future Connectivity.

Whitestack

"We joined Magma as part of our strategy to help accelerate the adoption of key open source technologies that will play a key architectural role in the networks of the future.Over the past three years, we have seen Magma evolve into a production grade component, which we are happy to have helped to deploy in Telcos," said José Miguel Guzmán, Co-founder and Senior Solutions Architect at Whitestack.

For a full list of Magam Core membership, visit: https://www.magmacore.org/members

