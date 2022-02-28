FINN Partners Adds to Southeast Senior Team to Support Rapid Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners announces the addition of seven senior public relations and marketing experts to its growing Southeast team of professionals. The new team members will direct the burgeoning integrated communications and marketing needs of national and regional clients across numerous sectors as the global agency continues to expand across the Southeast region.

"The veteran new members of our Southeast team offer our clients extensive experience in creative marketing strategy and professional communication services," said Beth Courtney, Managing Partner, FINN Partners. "We are delighted to continue to grow our talented team as we provide a full spectrum of integrated marketing services to our diverse clients throughout the region."

Joseph Harkins, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing

Joe brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, advertising and communications to FINN Partners' Integrated Marketing team. In his leadership role with FINN, Joe creates and facilitates integrated marketing plans that begin with a thorough understanding of client business objectives and end with achieving them. Joe's depth of experience includes serving in leadership roles with both global and large independent agencies and representing clients in manufacturing, banking, education and building products.

Valerie Beesley, Vice President, Health

Valerie has more than 15 years of public relations agency experience within the healthcare, nonprofit and technology sectors. As a Vice President with FINN's Health practice, Valerie drives development and implementation of brand positioning, strategic media relations, corporate visibility, thought leadership, social media and special events for her clients. Valerie started her career in health care and pharmaceutical communications representing clients including GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly. She received her master's degree in Public Relations from Syracuse University.

Christina Chu, Vice President, Health

Christina Chu has nearly two decades of experience in public relations and marketing for both agencies and in-house and has worked with several notable brands in the health space, such as Atrium Health; and boutique organizations such as the Sister to Sister: Everyone Has a Heart Foundation. As a Vice President with FINN's Health practice, Christina focuses on traditional media relations and digital content strategy to ensure health clients reach the audiences who need their care.

Amanda Gilchrist, Vice President, Community Impact

As a leader with Nashville's Community Impact practice, Amanda leads the Southeast Development team, which supports development clients seeking to establish a positive and productive presence in communities across the region. Her experience in public relations spans more than 20 years in government media relations and corporate communications. Amanda has served as a strategic counselor to C-suite leaders and brings with her a depth of knowledge in crisis communications, reputation management, public affairs and issues management.

Nate West, Vice President, Health

Nate brings more than a decade of public relations experience to FINN's Health practice, and specializes in the integration of health and environmental communications. In his role as Vice President, Nate develops and implements communications programs that integrate web development, brand awareness, crisis and merger communications and strategic partnership cultivation. Nate previously led communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation and is a member of Nashville's Emerging Leaders class of 2022.

Benjamin Zhang, Vice President, Corporate and Consumer

Ben is a seasoned corporate communications professional with a wealth of public relations and international business experience, particularly in the transportation sector. In his role as Vice President with the agency's Corporate and Consumer practice, Ben leads national and international client campaigns for major transportation brands. Prior to joining FINN, he was a member of Mercedes-Benz USA's corporate communications team where he led development and implementation of strategic communications plans. Ben received his Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School.

Kimberly Nichols, Account Director, Integrated Marketing

In her leadership role with FINN's Integrated Marketing team, Kimberly brings more than 25 years of experience orchestrating, facilitation and driving integrated omnichannel marketing programs for clients across myriad industries. Kimberly oversees the development and execution of marketing campaigns and specializes in web analytics to ensure all facets of FINN's integrated programs are meeting client objectives.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,000 professionals across 27 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

