Equality Health Appoints Jay Rosen to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading provider of value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, today announced the appointment of Jay Rosen to its board of directors.

Mr. Rosen currently serves as president and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), which he founded in 1985. HMA is one of the nation's preeminent advisory and research firms, with a sharp focus on Medicaid, Medicare, and other publicly financed health programs that are designed to serve low-income and vulnerable populations. Today, he continues to directly engage in shaping the strategic vision for the firm, leading its growth, serving clients, and inspiring innovation across the spectrum of publicly funded healthcare programs. In 2005, he founded HMA Capital Partners, a private equity firm affiliated with HMA, which invests in early-stage healthcare companies whose business prospects rely heavily on the policies and payment systems of publicly financed health programs.

"Jay is a recognized expert in helping state governments and managed care organizations gain better insight into broad trends and in translating that vision into effective patient care and business strategies," said Hugh Lytle, founder and chief executive officer of Equality Health. "As Equality Health continues to expand access to primary care and works to help independent provider practices successfully transition to value-based models on a national level, Jay's healthcare policy and economics pedigree will prove invaluable."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Rosen served as the health and insurance analyst for the Michigan House of Representatives. Later, he served as the director of Planning and Policy Development in the Michigan Office of Health and Medical Affairs, where he supervised analysts researching a wide range of health policy issues and played a major role in developing and implementing policies governing hospital capacity reduction, certificate of need, physician supply planning, medical school enrollments, and more.

"Today we are seeing alternative payment models gaining traction among primary care physicians––driven by a desire to improve health equity through better population health management," said Rosen. "Equality Health is incredibly well-positioned to deliver these next-generation programs, and I am excited to work with the company to nurture these value-based care initiatives as they expand nationally."

Mr. Rosen earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees in Philosophy from Michigan State University and has taught undergraduate classes in ethics, logic, and the history of philosophy. He serves on the board of directors for several healthcare companies and organizations.

About Equality Health

Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

