Gotcha Covered recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, was recognized for its excellence in franchisee satisfaction after being named to the Top 200 Franchises of 2022 list by Franchise Business Review. They ranked 15th in the Top 50 Midsize Franchise category on the list.

Gotcha Covered was recognized for its excellence in franchisee satisfaction after being named to the Top 200 Franchises of 2022 list by Franchise Business Review. (PRNewswire)

In its 17th year, the annual list of the 200 best franchise opportunities is ranked based on the highest level of overall franchisee satisfaction by participating companies.

"One thing we take pride in at Gotcha Covered is our franchisee support system," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We strive to help make our franchise owners succeed and thrive in their communities. We offer extensive training and provide technology that separates our franchisees from their competitors. We also make sure that someone is always available to answer any questions that our owners have. We are one big family."

Gotcha Covered was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction in key areas of their franchise system including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

To see the full 2022 FBR Top 200 Franchise rankings, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered