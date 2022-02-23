World Series of Poker Announces 2022 Daily Event Schedule

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) – the richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker series – today announced the daily event schedule for 2022. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP moves to the Las Vegas Strip for the very first time at Bally's, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, and will feature the WSOP's inaugural Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn.

The move to the Strip builds upon the legacy for Caesars Entertainment's World Series of Poker, as the first-ever tournament was played at Las Vegas' original Horseshoe in 1970. Doors open on Tuesday, May 31 with exciting action through the event's conclusion on Wednesday, July 20.

"This year is particularly historic for the WSOP with its move to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and debut in the best facilities we've ever had," said Ty Stewart, the WSOP's Executive Director residing over his 17th WSOP. "We're ready to welcome players from all over the world to our housewarming party at Bally's, soon-to-be Horseshoe, and Paris. The schedule is jam-packed with first-class events and we expect this to be the biggest and most anticipated WSOP yet."

WSOP will again feature the much-anticipated $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em World Championship, also known as the "Main Event", which in 2021 hosted 6,650 entrants from around the world despite taking place during a pandemic. This year's Main Event is back to its traditional time frame around the July 4 holiday, beginning on Sunday, July 3. The legendary deep-stack tournament will continue play through the Final Table on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

The WSOP's new home will include all convention space at both Paris Las Vegas and Bally's. This will create the largest tournament capacity in the event's history with over 200,000 square feet and 600 poker tables. The 2022 WSOP will host a wide variety of tournaments ranging in price from $400 to $250,000. The main cage will be placed at Paris Las Vegas while the TV set staging will be in the Bally's Event Center as the two buildings are connected and share a parking garage.

This year's tournament will also feature a $5,000,000 guaranteed prize pool WSOP opening weekend dubbed "The Housewarming", featuring a $500 buy-in. This popular price point for the opening weekend has generated some of the largest field sizes in the history of poker. Last year's "Reunion" event generated a whopping 12,973 entrants and organizers are expecting an even larger field as the event returns to its traditional summer schedule.

WSOP will work with broadcast partner CBS Sports for a second season of coverage with daily streaming on PokerGo. Produced exclusively by Poker Central, there will be 18 different bracelet events to be televised with a minimum of 15 hours of coverage for the 2022 Main Event.

When booking early, entrants of the WSOP bracelet events can enjoy reduced hotel room rates at Bally's and Paris, as well as all Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas by using the special advanced booking code "WSOP22". Rates are based on availability and are subject to change. To view a complete list of rates across all Caesars Entertainment properties, please visit our Reservations page.

Schedule highlights below. To view the entire gold bracelet schedule, please visit WSOP 2022 Schedule where a downloadable version is provided.

New and Noteworthy:

Return of the Record Breakers: June 11-July 16 – Each Friday and Saturday of the 2022 WSOP will see one of the WSOP's flagship No-Limit Hold'em events. The Millionaire Maker, Monster Stack, Colossus and The Closer all return with multi-million-dollar prize pools and significant value.

BRAND NEW $1,000 Buy-In Million Dollar Bounty: July 2-4 – Originally announced for 2020 WSOP and featuring a mystery bounty for up to $1 million that players draw for, this begins as a regular tournament with those who advance to day two claiming the bounty of players they knock out. Each player who knocks someone out also gets an additional prize bounty.

BRAND NEW Tournament of Champions: July 18-20 – The WSOP will culminate with its first-ever Tournament of Champions, a $1,000,000 free roll tournament open to any of the 88 bracelet winners and gold ring winners from the 2022 WSOP Circuit season. The Tournament of Champions will be the first time all WSOP winners in a given year are brought together for one ultimate bragging rights event featuring regional grinders and international superstars.

Mid-stakes Events: June 1, 8, 15, 23, 30 and July 11, 13, 16 – Ranging between $2,000 and $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em, 2022 features an expansion of mid-stakes events throughout the series (with the addition of $2k and $3k no limit events this year).

$100,000 High Roller Bounty No-Limit Hold'em : May 31 – This new high stakes offering is sure to entice poker's elite as each player they eliminate will award them a $25,000 bounty prize in addition to competing for one of this year's largest event prize pools on the schedule.

$25,000 Buy-In Heads Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship: June 2 – The WSOP's annual heads-up championship goes for prestige with an increase to $25,000 and a cap of 64 players, certain to be a roster of the world's elite.

$1,000 Buy-In Flip and Go Presented by GG Poker: June 12 – The popular online format is galvanized into a live event. Each player will be all in preflop on the first hand, dealt three cards and selecting two. One player will win the table and immediately fast forward into the money, where the tournament will then play out under a traditional structure.

$1,000 Buy-In Seniors Championship: June 22-23 – The record-smashing Seniors No-Limit Hold'em Championship will return for the second year, with players allowed one optional re-entry per flight.

$777 Lucky Seven's: July 10-12 – The name says it all. The Buy-In is $777 with a $777,777 guaranteed first place prize.

$1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty: July 10 – In homage to the Poker Hall of Fame (PHOF) that started in 1979, living Hall of Fame members will be invited to freeroll into the $1,979 No-Limit Hold'em tournament open to all players. Each participating player will have a bounty corresponding to the year they were inducted into poker's most exclusive club and the 2022 PHOF inductee will be announced.

WSOP.COM Online Bracelets: Popular WSOP Online bracelet events are back including each and every Sunday during the summer, with three special "Double Up Bracelet Days" on June 5, July 10 and 17. The schedule is highlighted by popular events including the BIG $500, a Lucky Sevens $7,777 high roller, two freezeout events and the signature $1,000 NLHE Online Championship.

In addition, Daily Deepstack tournaments return at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. on most days in the Paris Ballroom, which will also be the location for satellite tournaments and live action daily.

Key Operational Notes

COVID-19/Vaccination: The WSOP will follow local, state and CDC guidelines relating to COVID-19 that are in effect during the event. While there will be no vaccination requirement to play in the tournament, players will be accountable to follow CDC guidelines appropriate to them as individuals. Based on current state guidelines masks will not be required.

Online Registration: To avoid queues and congestion, WSOP encourages players to utilize the online/mobile registration process to sign-up for events, allowing players to register and pay online. WSOP uses www.BravoPokerLive.com to manage online/mobile registrations. Players who register online will need to visit the Champagne Ballroom located in the Le Centre Des Conventions at Paris Las Vegas and have their identification validated. Once verified, players can simply pick event(s) online via Bravo, utilize the self-service kiosks located throughout the Paris and Bally's convention centers to print their seat cards, and go directly to their table. Registration will open in May. WSOP will announce to the public when it is live.

In-Person Registration: The main registration area will be located in the Champagne Ballroom with more stations added to both the main registration and VIP cages. Hours of operation begin Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. and will remain open 24 hours a day non-stop through Sunday, July 17. Guests are required to present valid photo identification, along with their Caesars Rewards card and payment to enter events.

Caesars Rewards (CR): The location will be in the Champagne Ballroom near the main and VIP registration cages for players to obtain loyalty cards. Caesars Rewards kiosks will also be available for players to reprint their card without having to visit a CR representative.

Methods of Payment for WSOP Events: Cash, credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express), ACH, wire transfers or cashier's checks drawn from the registrant's accredited bank account and made out to Participant or Paris, Paris or Bally's gaming chips, Paris Tournament Buy-In Chips, or Tournament Buy-In Credit are all acceptable forms of payment for 2022 WSOP. Additional fees will be incurred on all ACH/credit/debit card transactions. Participants using credit/debit cards must have a valid ID that matches the cardholder's name present on the credit card used for the transaction.

WSOP Tournament Account: Players can wire in funds for WSOP events or place money on account when they arrive. After setting up an account at the WSOP Main Cage in the Champagne Ballroom, the player will have the option to register online or via mobile device (through www.BravoPokerLive.com) for WSOP tournaments with the funds used to initiate the account and simply print seat card(s) at one of the kiosks – avoiding the need to use the registration line to enter events.

Payouts – Players collect their winnings at the WSOP Main Cage in the Champagne Ballroom. Players can request one of the following methods of payment: cash, wire transfer, casino chips, check, or tournament account deposit. Those who have a Bravo Tournament Buy-In Account can direct funds back to their account.

International Players Applying for an ITIN: International players are required to bring an additional form of identification that shows residential address, such as a signed lease agreement, a utility bill or a mobile phone bill.

Satellites for WSOP gold bracelet events have begun on WSOP.com and will run continuously through the event. Outside the U.S., the WSOP has deepened its partnership with GG Poker who has exclusivity to run satellite packages to the WSOP. More details to be announced soon.

Deposits for WSOP.com will now be located just past the Payouts & Player Services in the Champagne Ballroom, which were previously located at the Rio in the Lambada Room.

To view important details about this year's event, visit WSOP.com/2022. This page will be live leading up to and during the event, where players can find all relevant information about the WSOP. Structure sheets for each individual event are expected to be posted on WSOP.com beginning in March.

Players must bring with them valid government-issued picture identification with current residential address, as well as a secondary form of ID (like a bill or statement confirming address). Players residing outside the United States must have a valid passport, in addition to another form of credible identification that includes address information.

The schedule, events, start times, end times and locations of events are subject to change. Tournament chips have no cash value. Winners will be required to provide a valid picture ID. Tax forms will be completed for those with winnings in excess of $5,000 net of event buy-in. Players without a Tax Identification Number and foreign players from non-tax treaty countries are subject to up to 30 percent tax withholding.

WSOP reserves the right to cancel, change or modify the tournament or any tournament event, in part or in whole, without notice.

WSOP Europe 2022

WSOP Europe will be back to King's Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic running from Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 3.

The tournament will include 15 gold bracelet events, including 10,000 euro buy-in Europe Main Event and a 50,000 euros High Roller event. For more information on King's Casino and to book hotel rooms, visit https://kings-resort.com/ .

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.29 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2021, the event attracted 127,075 entrants from 40 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and awarded more than $237 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the WSOP, please visit www.wsop.com .

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate .

