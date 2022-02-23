Wave Hello to Travelers' Favorite Beaches for 2022: Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Grace Bay Beach Crowned No. 1 on the Planet, Hawaii Regains Top Spot in the U.S.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform, announced the second of its annual Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2022, the Best of the Best Beaches. Following the company announcing the hottest Destinations for 2022 in January, Tripadvisor is now revealing the Beaches around the world that travelers say are making a splash. Just in time as winter in the Northern Hemisphere comes with continuous cold fronts, Tripadvisor is sharing a dose of sunshine with its highly anticipated annual ranking so that our community of travel lovers can guide you to your dream 2022 getaway. In addition to the wanderlust-provoking list, the awards also include an exciting partnership with Cutwater Spirits in the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor) (PRNewswire)

For many sun seekers, visiting the beach is the reason they go on vacation. Sitting by the ocean with your feet in the sand is the hallmark of relaxation for many of us - especially over the past few years. Now, a recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey revealed that thirty-seven percent of American travelers will take a beach trip in 2022. If you're one of the many looking for a relaxing getaway, browse these award-winning beaches along with guidance from fellow travelers on the best ways to experience them to make your pick.

"We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves. This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travelers all over the world reviewing their favorite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from 'normal,' these are the beaches travelers visited and loved more than any others," said Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor. "Whether you're looking for a trip where you can continue to social distance outdoors, or are comfortable heading to spring break, beaches are the perfect place to be in 2022, and the Travelers' Choice Awards can guide you to the best ones for you."

The number one beach on the planet determined by travelers this year is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. With over 7,200 reviews to-date (90% of which are 5-bubble), this quintessential Caribbean paradise has travelers raving about its white sand and crystal-clear water. If you're looking to really explore the island, up-level your Grace Bay trip by booking one of travelers' favorite experiences, 4 Hour Group Catamaran Sail and Snorkel Tour or Parasailing Adventure from Providenciales .

Here in the U.S., travelers have crowned a brand-new winner for 2022: Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii. On the Big Island of Hawaii, Hapuna Beach has the perfect waves for surfing, boogie boarding, and body surfing, according to visitors. Hawaii, although home to many Travelers' Choice Beach winners year after year, has not had the No. 1 beach in the country since 2014. The Aloha State is finally back on top after losing out to Florida for the past eight years.

Top 10 Beaches in the U.S. for 2022

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2022

See all the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Beach winners for 2022 here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches .

Tripadvisor and Cutwater Team up for "Ready When You Are - Adventure Sweepstakes"

New this year, the Travelers' Choice Awards for Beaches has teamed up with the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the US, Cutwater Spirits, for a campaign encouraging consumers to get back out there and do the things they enjoy. Inspired by the 2022 Traveler's Choice award-winning beaches that our millions of users have designated as America's best, Tripadvisor and Cutwater have created an engaging co-branded activation which will offer 1) a giveaway providing sampling boxes to 100 lucky consumers and 2) a co-branded sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win the ultimate getaway.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cutwater Spirits this year, connecting our award-winning beaches with Cutwater's award-winning cocktails," said Maguire. "From Hawaii to Florida to Oregon, we are ready to celebrate our favorite beaches by kicking back with Cutwater's bar-quality cocktails in a can."

As part of the giveaway portion of the campaign, 100 lucky winners will receive one of three sampling boxes, each themed around a Travelers' Choice award-winning beach, filled with Tripadvisor and Cutwater co-branded assets including a canned cocktail:

The Poipu Beach Rest & Relaxation Box provides winners with everything they need to enjoy a restful day with the calm waters of Hawaii . Take a relaxing walk along the shoreline to see turtles and thriving sea life in the crystalline waters.

The Cannon Beach Adventure Box gives beachgoers assets for a more active day pounding the waves and sand. Miles of beach blanketed in fog with picturesque sea stacks make a perfect setting for strolling along the seaside and watching diverse wildlife in its natural habitat.

The St. Pete Beach Party Box is ideal for travelers looking to have some fun in the sun. With plenty of space for both families with children and groups of friends looking for fun, St. Pete Beach's clean shoreline and clear waters keep travelers from around the world coming back year after year.

Additionally, Tripadvisor will host a "Ready When You Are - Adventure Sweepstakes" that will award one lucky winner (and a guest) an amazing U.S. getaway to one of the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Beaches --the ideal way for our winners to recharge and cut out with Cutwater.

Enter here for a chance to win*: https://www.tripadvisor.com/InfoCenter-a_ctr.32149_CutwaterSweepstakes

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Ends on 4/30/22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C, 21+. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize with an approx. retail value of $8,000. Official Rules at https://www.tripadvisor.com/InfoCenter-a_ctr.32149_CutwaterSweepstakes Sponsor: Tripadvisor. Alcohol is not part of any prize. Please drink responsibly.

Methodology

The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards honor travelers' favorite beaches worldwide, based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor travelers for beaches, gathered over the 12-month period from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2022

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About Cutwater Spirits

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirit category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1800 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 50 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tripadvisor