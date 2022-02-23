Nitches Announces its Celebrity Influencer, John Lewis, Will be a Headline Speaker at South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival 2022, Representing his New Brand with and Powered by Nitches "PeaceonMarz"

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") a diversified technology company, designer and manufacturer of high-end merchandise, today announced its Celebrity Influencer, John Lewis, will be a Headline Speaker at South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival 2022 (https://www.sxsw.com/), representing his new brand with and powered by Nitches called "PeaceonMarz".

John Lewis, the the BadAss Vegan Influencer, will be featured at South by Southwest film festival 2022 which runs from March 11 – 20 of 2022 in Austin, Texas. Each year, the SXSW Film Festival provides the game-changing buzz every filmmaker dreams about for the premiere of their project. Mr. John Lewis will be a headline speaker at SXSW and he looks to talk about the launch of his new brand "PeaceOnMarz" with and powered by Nitches. South by Southwest dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. It features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW Music is the largest music festival of its kind in the world with over 161,000 attendees in 2018. Read more about SXSW https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_by_Southwest.

The world's top decision-makers, influencers, and professionals in the creative industries will be in attendance to see John Lewis speak about his new clothing brand with Nitches "PeaceonMarz" of which has NFT technology built in as well as his "PeaceonMarz" NFT Project and Collaboration with Nitches. John Lewis will also speak about his film "They're Trying to Kill Us" from Executive Producers seven-time NBA All-Star, Chris Paul and other Celebrities, veganism, food inequality and Sustainability.

Nitches recently announced its first full scale NFT collection and collaborative launch with Vegan Influencer and Filmmaker John Lewis' featuring "PeaceOnMarz" with Martian PFPs. Read full news here https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-empowering-first-full-scale-nft-collection-and-collaborative-launch-peaceonmarz---martians-with-viral-vegan-celebrity-influencer-john-lewis-301482593.html. While Nitches' started working with John Lewis, "the BadAss Vegan," to create a luxury clothing line (read news here https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-announces-first-celebrity-influencer-for-new-athleisure-clothing-line-301405659.html) - the relationship has now expanded to include a comprehensive full scale NFT strategy and community-based action plan to bring peace to earth. Nitches is collaborating with John Lewis to create some "bad ass" Martian imagery, a strong storyline, all-inclusive marketing plan, NFT project and roadmap of future perks for the "PeaceOnMarz" community. NFTs are unique digital art and collectibles that can be owned, sold, and traded using blockchain technology. Renowned digital artists will design the Martian NFTs, which will be sold as digital art and collectibles.

As recently stated, "Thanks to Nitches, "PeaceOnMarz" is about more than just a cool clothing line, it's about activating a community around a central message of what happens if we don't protect our planet peacefully," said John Lewis, the "BadAss Vegan." "I have dedicated my life to improving earth for its citizens. Nitches opened my eyes about how I can use technology to take my message beyond earth to the metaverse with NFTs, Web 3.0, and online games." With "PeaceOnMarz," Nitches plans to create a long-term NFT venture that does more than just sell a digital image – it builds a community centered around the desire to promote peace and protect the planet. Being a member of the community will lead to a number of benefits such as airdrops, donations to charities and high-quality NFTs. The program will inspire derivative NFT projects that encourage the same universal message.

NFT technology is also part of Nitches' Owner Verification System (OVS™) APP, which combats counterfeiting and proves authenticity and ownership of Nitches high-end products with its influencers and celebrities.

About South by Southwest (SXSW)

https://www.sxsw.com/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_by_Southwest

About Nitches Corporation

Nitches is a diversified technology company as well as a high-end clothing and accessories company that specializes in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel that are sustainable, authentic, and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We developed innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. We strive for creativity, excellence, and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.nitchescorp.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Nitches Inc.