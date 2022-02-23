LHC Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb.23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 9.6% to $583.4 million.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $15.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $39.4 million, or $1.26 adjusted earnings per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $61.6 million.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
- Net service revenue increased 7.6% to $2.220 billion.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $115.7 million, or $3.69 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders was $179.5 million, or $5.73 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $265.5 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 11-12.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
- LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
- Average Home Health quality star ratings of 4.37 during the period of April 2021 through December 2021 according to Strategic Healthcare Partners, up from 4.10 for the period of July 2020 through March 2021 per the most recent CMS data.
- Organic growth in total home health admissions increased 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 5.5% in 2021 over 2020.
- Organic growth in non-Medicare episodic home health admissions increased by 18.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 21.9% in 2021 over 2020.
- Non-Medicare rates increased 4% in 2021 over 2020 and increased 17% over the last 5 years.
- Organic growth in hospice admissions decreased 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 and increased by 0.5% in 2021 over 2020. Organic growth in hospice admissions are pacing to 8% to 10% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021and 18% to 20% sequentially over the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Home Health average daily census of 86,228 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.0% higher than 83,686 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Home Health average daily census of 84,734 was 5.8% higher in 2021 than 2020.
- Hospice average daily census of 7,024 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 62.6% higher than 4,320 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, Hospice average daily census of 5,405 was 24.4% higher in 2021 than 2020. The year-over-year growth was due to a net increase of 40 hospice locations added during 2021.
- The percentage of Home Health clinicians on quarantine due to COVID-19 went from a high of 6.5% in January 2022 down to 0.6% today which is the lowest quarantine level since July 2021.
- On November 2, 2021, LHC Group finalized the acquisition of selected home health, hospice, and therapy assets from HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Health Care Services venture that marks the entry into two new markets – Minnesota and New Mexico - and expands service areas in 20 states where the company already operates. The acquisition includes 47 total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $130 million.
- On December 6, 2021, LHC Group's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its common stock. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 634,869 shares of common stock for approximately $83.7 million.
Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "For perhaps the first time in our industry's existence, we believe there is a general consensus throughout the country for emphasizing the advantages of at-home care. The demand for at-home healthcare is as strong as ever with patients and families overwhelmingly preferring care in the home and senior advocates, Congress and policymakers increasingly recognizing the better outcomes and efficiency. As the proven partner to 435 leading hospitals and health systems, an extensive national footprint and very particular assets that can lead the transition to value-based care, we are embracing our mission, values and culture to lead this industry once again in 2022 and beyond."
Full Year 2022 and First Quarter 2022 Guidance
Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, net service revenue is expected to be $560 million to $580 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.00 to $1.10, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $50 million to $55 million.
Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "We have established a strong foundation for growth in 2022 with our leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, momentum in physician referrals, and underlying strength in our organic growth and M&A activity. While late fourth quarter and early first quarter operating trends were affected by reduced capacity to service the strong demand for our services due to COVID variants and labor availability, we expect to benefit in 2022 from recent stabilization in those trends and from our implementation of certain cost improvement initiatives and efficiencies. Additionally, we believe our continued focus on maintaining a disciplined approach to operations and capital allocation will accelerate our growth as the year progresses."
The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for more than 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company, or anticipated benefits of the transaction. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimates," "may," "could," "should" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: our 2020 revenue and earnings guidance, statements about the benefits of the acquisition, including anticipated earnings accretion, synergies and cost savings and the timing thereof; the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, projections and intentions; and other statements relating to the transaction that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. With respect to the acquisition, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; and the risk that costs associated with the integration of the businesses are higher than anticipated. With respect to the Company's businesses, these risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: changes in, or failure to comply with, existing government regulations that impact the Company's businesses; legislative proposals for healthcare reform; the impact of changes in future interpretations of fraud, anti-kickback, or other laws; changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels; changes in laws and regulations with respect to Accountable Care Organizations; changes in the marketplace and regulatory environment for Health Risk Assessments; decrease in demand for the Company's services; the potential impact of the transaction on relationships with customers, joint venture and other partners, competitors, management and other employees, including the loss of significant contracts or reduction in revenues associated with major payor sources; ability of customers to pay for services; risks related to any current or future litigation proceedings; potential audits and investigations by government and regulatory agencies, including the impact of any negative publicity or litigation; the ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers in the manner anticipated; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; increased competition from other entities offering similar services as offered by the Company; reliance on and integration of information technology systems; ability to protect intellectual property rights; impact of security breaches, cyber-attacks or fraudulent activity on the Company's reputation; the risks associated with assumptions the parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings; the risks associated with the Company's expansion strategy, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and if necessary, the ability to relocate or restructure current facilities; and the potential impact of an economic downturn or effects of tax assessments or tax positions taken, risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment, tax adjustments, anticipated tax rates, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs.
Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release. The Company does not give any assurance (1) that the Company will achieve its guidance or expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the timing thereof. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the transaction or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$ 9,809
$ 286,569
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
348,820
301,209
Other receivables
13,780
11,522
Total receivables
362,600
312,731
Prepaid income taxes
7,531
—
Prepaid expenses
28,401
22,058
Other current assets
24,801
25,664
Total current assets
433,142
647,022
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,394 and $82,721, respectively
153,959
138,366
Goodwill
1,748,426
1,259,147
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,152 and $17,659, respectively
400,002
315,355
Assets held for sale
— —
1,900
Operating lease right of use asset
113,399
100,046
Other assets
46,693
21,518
Total assets
$ 2,895,621
$ 2,483,354
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 98,118
$ 64,864
Salaries, wages and benefits payable
100,532
88,666
Self insurance reserves
33,784
35,103
Government stimulus advance
— —
93,257
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
106,489
317,962
Current operating lease payable
37,630
32,676
Amounts due to governmental entities
5,447
1,516
Income taxes payable
— —
21,464
Current liabilities - deferred employer payroll tax
26,790
25,928
Total current liabilities
408,790
681,436
Deferred income taxes
70,026
47,237
Income taxes payable
7,320
6,203
Revolving credit facility
661,197
20,000
Other long term liabilities
— —
25,928
Operating lease payable
78,688
70,275
Total liabilities
1,226,021
851,079
Noncontrolling interest-redeemable
17,501
18,921
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
— —
—
Common stock – $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,549,524 and 36,355,497 shares issued, and 30,634,414 and 31,139,840 shares outstanding, respectively
365
364
Treasury stock – 5,915,110 and 5,215,657 shares at cost, respectively
(164,790)
(69,011)
Additional paid-in capital
979,642
962,120
Retained earnings
751,025
635,297
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,566,242
1,528,770
Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable
85,857
84,584
Total stockholders' equity
1,652,099
1,613,354
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,895,621
$ 2,483,354
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net service revenue
$
583,429
$
532,329
$
2,219,622
$
2,063,204
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
364,603
317,243
1,336,609
1,250,403
Gross margin
218,826
215,086
883,013
812,801
General and administrative expenses
189,681
162,944
696,435
632,847
Impairment of intangibles and other
-
1,227
937
1,849
Operating income
29,145
50,915
185,641
178,105
Interest expense
(2,797)
(89)
(4,338)
(4,129)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
26,348
50,826
181,303
173,976
Income tax expense
4,778
12,862
37,687
36,043
Net income
21,570
37,964
143,616
137,933
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,878
7,584
27,888
26,337
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
15,692
$
30,380
$
115,728
$
111,596
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.50
$
0.98
$
3.71
$
3.59
Diluted
$
0.50
$
0.97
$
3.69
$
3.56
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
31,167
31,128
31,195
31,092
Diluted
31,317
31,443
31,397
31,366
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the year ended December 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 143,616
$ 137,933
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
20,917
21,249
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset
37,506
34,546
Stock-based compensation expense
15,868
14,347
Deferred income taxes
22,789
(13,261)
(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets
(1,134)
412
Impairment of intangibles and other
937
1,849
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
(35,361)
(16,561)
Prepaid expenses
(5,902)
(754)
Other assets
(11,015)
(3,169)
Prepaid income taxes
(7,531)
9,652
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
12,345
(22,506)
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves
3,004
6,482
Other long term liabilities
(26,758)
51,856
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
(211,473)
317,962
Operating lease payable
(37,360)
(34,226)
Income tax payable
(20,347)
23,800
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
(433)
(364)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(100,332)
529,247
Investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(569,583)
(24,545)
Minority interest investments
(10,100)
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
3,350
7,920
Proceeds from sale of an entity
1,531
—
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(32,976)
(65,875)
Net cash used in investing activities
(607,778)
(82,500)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
1,025,559
296,229
Payments on line of credit
(384,362)
(529,229)
Government stimulus advance
(93,257)
93,257
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
2,472
2,177
Payments on deferred financing fees
(3,556)
—
Payments on repurchasing common stock
(74,643)
—
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(28,857)
(24,837)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
(2,113)
(24,295)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
1,934
4,856
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(11,827)
(10,008)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
431,350
(191,850)
Change in cash
(276,760)
254,897
Cash at beginning of period
286,569
31,672
Cash at end of period
$ 9,809
$ 286,569
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
$ 4,168
$ 5,011
Income taxes paid
$ 43,728
$ 16,830
Non-Cash Operating activity:
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
41,364
43,047
Non-Cash Investing activity:
Accrued capital expenditures
417
2,922
Net working capital adjustment
890
—
Non-Cash Financing activity:
Contribution of noncontrolling interest
—
230
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Home health
Hospice
Home and community-based
Facility-based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
394,481
$
102,027
$
46,229
$
35,284
$
5,408
$
583,429
Cost of service revenue
238,548
65,047
33,911
23,910
3,187
364,603
Gross margin
155,933
36,980
12,318
11,374
2,221
218,826
General and administrative expenses
131,795
30,904
11,508
12,091
3,383
189,681
Impairment of intangibles and other
—
—
—
—
—
—
Operating income (loss)
24,138
6,076
810
(717)
(1,162)
29,145
Interest expense
(2,004)
(334)
(270)
(135)
(54)
(2,797)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
22,134
5,742
540
(852)
(1,216)
26,348
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,086
1,123
180
(270)
(341)
4,778
Net income (loss)
18,048
4,619
360
(582)
(875)
21,570
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,554
989
26
313
(4)
5,878
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
13,494
$
3,630
$
334
$
(895)
$
(871)
$
15,692
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Home health
Hospice
Home and community-based
Facility-based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
382,636
$
62,419
$
50,058
$
31,914
$
5,302
$
532,329
Cost of service revenue
217,554
38,190
36,514
21,487
3,498
317,243
Gross margin
165,082
24,229
13,544
10,427
1,804
215,086
General and administrative expenses
119,544
16,894
11,923
11,451
3,132
162,944
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,227
—
—
—
—
1,227
Operating income (loss)
44,311
7,335
1,621
(1,024)
(1,328)
50,915
Interest expense
(52)
(18)
(8)
(9)
(2)
(89)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
44,259
7,317
1,613
(1,033)
(1,330)
50,826
Income tax expense (benefit)
10,936
1,631
301
76
(82)
12,862
Net income (loss)
33,323
5,686
1,312
(1,109)
(1,248)
37,964
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,154
1,370
104
(35)
(9)
7,584
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
27,169
$
4,316
$
1,208
$
(1,074)
$
(1,239)
$
30,380
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Home Health
Hospice
Home and Community-Based
Facility-Based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 1,551,542
$ 311,218
$ 189,561
$ 132,098
$ 35,203
$ 2,219,622
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
901,685
194,895
137,852
89,270
12,907
1,336,609
General and administrative expenses
501,132
89,693
46,724
45,304
13,582
696,435
Impairment of intangibles and other
937
—
—
—
—
937
Operating income (loss)
147,788
26,630
4,985
(2,476)
8,714
185,641
Interest expense
(3,103)
(529)
(413)
(208)
(85)
(4,338)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
144,685
26,101
4,572
(2,684)
8,629
181,303
Income tax expense (benefit)
30,089
5,344
1,069
(919)
2,104
37,687
Net income (loss)
114,596
20,757
3,503
(1,765)
6,525
143,616
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
22,060
4,297
467
1,105
(41)
27,888
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 92,536
$ 16,460
$ 3,036
$ (2,870)
$ 6,566
$ 115,728
Total assets
$ 1,719,403
$ 786,671
$ 239,314
$ 85,005
$ 65,228
$ 2,895,621
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Home Health
Hospice
Home and Community-Based
Facility-Based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$ 1,463,779
$ 243,806
$ 194,584
$ 128,578
$ 32,457
$ 2,063,204
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
848,663
150,675
150,378
85,827
14,860
1,250,403
General and administrative expenses
464,568
66,454
45,443
43,435
12,947
632,847
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,249
600
—
—
—
1,849
Operating income (loss)
149,299
26,077
(1,237)
(684)
4,650
178,105
Interest expense
(2,856)
(469)
(390)
(297)
(117)
(4,129)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
146,443
25,608
(1,627)
(981)
4,533
173,976
Income tax expense (benefit)
30,435
4,925
(357)
(185)
1,225
36,043
Net income (loss)
116,008
20,683
(1,270)
(796)
3,308
137,933
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
20,525
4,822
(171)
1,193
(32)
26,337
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 95,483
$ 15,861
$ (1,099)
$ (1,989)
$ 3,340
$ 111,596
Total assets
$ 1,741,044
$ 301,475
$ 263,708
$ 103,401
$ 73,726
$ 2,483,354
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Key Data:
2021
2020
2021
2020
Home Health Services:
Locations
557
537
557
537
Acquired
25
4
27
13
De novo
—
—
—
1
Divested/consolidated
—
(16)
(7)
(30)
Total new admissions
111,141
104,440
436,637
410,408
Medicare new admissions
51,983
54,968
213,913
221,300
Average daily census
86,228
83,686
84,995
80,112
Average Medicare daily census
43,325
47,219
44,342
46,311
Medicare completed and billed episodes
84,242
89,824
339,065
350,239
Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes
1.01
1.01
1.02
1.02
Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)
$
2,860
$
2,840
$
2,868
$
2,795
Total visits
2,222,050
2,100,914
8,544,552
8,282,047
Total Medicare visits
1,091,125
1,141,298
4,307,968
4,615,612
Average visits per Medicare episodes
13.0
12.7
12.7
13.2
Organic growth: (2)
Net revenue
0.6
%
(0.1)
%
6.0
%
(4.8)
%
Net Medicare revenue
(8.5)
%
(5.0)
%
(1.3)
%
(9.7)
%
Total new admissions
3.8
%
2.2
%
5.5
%
1.6
%
Medicare new admissions
(7.2)
%
(6.0)
%
(3.7)
%
(7.4)
%
Average daily census
0.7
%
4.9
%
5.8
%
1.5
%
Average Medicare daily census
(10.6)
%
(5.4)
%
(4.6)
%
(8.2)
%
Medicare completed and billed episodes
(7.7)
%
(7.9)
%
(2.4)
%
(8.0)
%
Hospice Services:
Locations
170
120
170
120
Acquired
16
3
49
6
De novo
—
6
1
6
Divested/consolidated
(1)
—
(3)
(2)
Admissions
7,516
5,336
24,400
20,342
Average daily census
7,024
4,320
5,408
4,345
Patient days
646,231
397,456
1,972,643
1,590,322
Average revenue per patient day
$
161.87
$
157.55
$
161.09
$
155.33
Organic growth: (2)
Total new admissions
(6.2)
%
10.9
%
0.5
%
6.4
%
Home and Community-Based Services:
Locations (3)
136
124
136
124
Acquired
6
—
1
4
De novo
—
3
13
16
Divested/consolidated
—
(1)
(2)
(3)
Average daily census
12,281
14,021
13,159
14,365
Billable hours
1,779,058
1,884,411
7,376,187
7,734,517
Revenue per billable hour
$
26.22
$
27.33
$
25.91
$
26.22
Facility-Based Services:
Long-term Acute Care
Locations
12
12
12
12
Acquired
—
—
—
—
Divested/consolidated
—
(1)
—
(1)
Patient days
22,443
21,836
86,524
89,930
Average revenue per patient day
$
1,423
$
1,407
$
1,459
$
1,373
Average Daily Census
244
237
237
246
(1)
Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM.
(2)
Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
(3)
The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
15,692
$
30,380
$
115,728
$
111,596
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
7,385
2,284
17,737
5,629
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
302
2,856
1,850
3,722
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
10,860
8,641
38,001
38,608
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
—
—
—
(2,210)
ERP implementation (5)
601
—
1,827
—
Hurricane Ida (6)
—
—
844
—
Gain on sale of asset (7)
—
—
(951)
—
Cost improvement initiatives (8)
4,498
—
4,498
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
39,338
$
44,161
$
179,534
$
157,345
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2019
2021
2019
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.50
$
0.97
$
3.69
$
3.56
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
0.24
0.07
0.57
0.17
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
0.01
0.09
0.06
0.12
COVID-19 impact:
PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
0.35
0.27
1.22
1.23
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
—
—
—
(0.07)
ERP implementation (5)
0.02
—
0.05
—
Hurricane Ida (6)
—
—
0.03
—
Gain on sale of asset (7)
—
—
(0.03)
—
Cost improvement initiatives (8)
0.14
—
0.14
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
1.26
$
1.40
$
5.73
$
5.01
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
15,692
$
30,380
$
115,728
$
111,596
Add:
Income tax expense
4,778
12,862
37,687
36,043
Interest expense, net
2,797
89
4,338
4,129
Depreciation and amortization
6,018
5,648
20,917
21,249
Adjustment items (1)
32,281
19,392
86,805
65,731
Adjusted EBITDA
$
61,566
$
68,371
$
265,475
$
238,748
1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):
Acquisition, de novo and legal expenses (1)
10,082
3,214
24,154
7,770
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
412
4,019
2,510
5,193
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and other expenses (3)
14,826
12,159
51,661
52,768
ERP implementation (5)
820
—
2,485
—
Hurricane Ida (6)
—
—
1,150
—
Gain on sale of asset (7)
—
—
(1,296)
—
Cost improvement initiatives (8)
6,141
—
6,141
—
Total adjustments
$
32,281
$
19,392
$
86,805
$
65,731
1.
Expenses and other costs associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions, de novos and legal expenses ($10.1 million and $24.2 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $3.2 million and $7.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).
2.
Loss on the sale of an asset and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation, including impairment ($0.4 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $4.0 million and $5.2 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively).
3.
COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, wage adjustments and employee healthcare costs ($14.8 million and $51.7 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively; $12.2 million and $52.8 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).
4.
Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.
5.
Expenses and other costs associated with the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning software ($0.8 million and $2.5 million pre-tax in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively).
6.
Direct recovery costs associated with Hurricane Ida ($1.2 million pre-tax).
7.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company's assets held for sale was $1.9 million, which consisted of one hospice facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Company sold the property during the third quarter of 2021 for $3.2 million.
8.
Expenses associated from cost improvement initiatives implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021, which consisted of contract terminations and general and administrative cost reductions ($6.1 million pre-tax).
