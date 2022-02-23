InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Covering for Oxygen Tubing (FGC-221)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to reinforce standard oxygen tubing to prevent bending, kinking and puncturing," said one of two inventors, from Willoughby, Ohio, "so we invented the AIR HOSE PROTECTOR. Our design ensures that the oxygen tubing remains intact so that it can deliver oxygen to the user without hindrance."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective covering for oxygen tubing. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage due to kinks and punctures as well as from pets chewing or clawing the hose. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals who utilize medical oxygen appliances. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

